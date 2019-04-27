Deshaun Davis' unlikely dream came true.

The Auburn linebacker has been told his entire career he's too small. He was too small to get college scholarships. He was too small to play at the SEC level. He was too small to make it to the NFL. Davis, yet again, silenced all of those doubters Saturday.

Davis was taken by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 210th overall pick, a sixth-round selection.

The 5-foot-11 linebacker was left out of many mock drafts. Davis remained hopeful. His high football IQ is something that made him one of the most productive players in the SEC despite his smaller frame.

Davis finished his Auburn career with 262 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

He is the fourth Auburn player to be drafted in the 2019 NFL Draft, joining Jamel Dean, Jarrett Stidham and Darius Slayton.