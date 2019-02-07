AUBURN — By now, you've seen the headlines about Kameron Brown's commitment and signing:

Kameron Brown, younger brother of Derrick Brown, chooses Auburn, or some variation of that.

Kameron will likely have to live with similar storylines anytime Derrick speaks with the media this fall, whenever he sees his first significant playing time or anytime he makes a meaningful play — until he can outlive his brother's 6-foot-5, 325-pound shadow.

Kameron has heard it plenty. It's tired already — especially to him — but will become even more so over the next four years.

His older brother, however, views it in reverse.

"To me, it’s kinda like Derrick Brown, Kameron Brown’s older brother," Derrick said earlier this week.

It comes off as the older-brotherly thing to say, that it's just Derrick's humility talking. In many ways, it is.

But Derrick also points out the undeniable realities about Kameron as a high school football standout. He finished each of his last three seasons at Lanier — the three he and Derrick weren't teammates — with more than 100 tackles. Kameron saved his best season for last. He finished with a state-high 187 tackles, which earned him Gwinnett Daily Post recognition as the recruiting hotbed's best defensive player.

When Derrick returns to Lanier, it's not his names flashed on the school-records wall. That's reserved for Kameron these days.

"I mean, it’s crazy. Especially the tackles there this year. I mean, I thought I was doing a lot when I was in high school, and like, seeing his stats this year, I was like, man that’s unbelievable," Derrick said. "My little brother don’t worry about that. I mean, it’s just like, growing up—My little brother has overshadowed me in everything I’ve ever done in high school because of the awards, all that stuff. He’s broken all my records. I don’t think I have much left there that my name isn’t under his now at this point."

Nobody is less worried about Kameron following Derrick's footsteps than Derrick.

He has seen him outshine him statistically at Lanier, even if it took college coaches a little longer to catch onto Kameron's unmatched productivity at linebacker. In fact, Derrick admitted that, in many ways, Kameron brings something to the football field and a locker room that even Derrick wasn't ready to bring at the same age.

"I can tell y’all this: My little brother is a way football player than I ever could dream of being, or was back then, because, it’s like, I didn’t really develop a love for the game until I realized what the game could do for me when I was in high school," Derrick said. "My little brother’s been like that all his life."

Where Kameron will play at Auburn remains undecided, and it may not be finalized until later in his college career.

Derrick said Monday he thought H-back was possible. Gus Malzahn said Wednesday he fully expects Kameron to compete as a linebacker before any switch to H-back, but the conversation has been had. Kameron would much prefer linebacker than H-back, but more than anything, he wants a path to the SEC playing field.

Regardless of what position he lands at, Derrick and Kameron will suit up in the same uniform yet again.

"It will be exciting to have my little brother on the Plains this year," Derrick said. "Oh I’m excited. I mean, that’s just one thing, growing up, this is what he’s loved to do, and now he’s getting an opportunity, and we’re getting back on the same field, where it’s just one of those things where you don’t ever get to have that feeling."