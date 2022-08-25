But a number of visits to practices during fall camp has given us a good indication of how it will shake out.

AUBURN | An official Auburn depth chart will likely come Monday right before Bryan Harsin meets with the media during the first of his game-week press conferences.

QUARTERBACK

1. T.J. Finley, Jr.

2. Robby Ashford, RFr.

3. Zach Calzada, So.

It may be as late as Monday before Harsin announces Auburn’s starter but they’ve been in this order for most of the last couple of weeks. Ashford is pushing Finley while Calzada is a distant third at the moment. True freshman Holden Geriner was with the scout team Tuesday.

RUNNING BACK

1. Tank Bigsby, Jr.

2. Jarquez Hunter, So.

3. Damari Alston, TFr.

This is a talented and deep group built by Cadillac Williams. Bigsby is one of the nation’s best running backs and he’s got quality backups ready to step in Hunter and Alston. Sean Jackson and Jordon Ingram should also contribute as backups and on special teams.

X RECEIVER

1. Shedrick Jackson, Sr.

2. Camden Brown, TFr.

3. Ze’Vian Capers, Jr.

H RECEIVER

1. Ja’Varrius Johnson, Jr.

2. Tar’Varish Dawson, RFr.

3. Landen King, So.

Z RECEIVER

1. Malcolm Johnson, Jr.

2. Koy Moore, So.

3. Dazalin Worsham, So.

This could be the most improved position on the team due to a number of factors including first-year coach Ike Hilliard, the addition of Moore and Brown and the leadership of Jackson. This group appears to have more big-play ability, especially from Johnson and Brown, and has some matchup issues for a defense at the slot including 6-foot-5, 220-pound King, a former tight end.

TIGHT END

1. John Samuel Shenker, Sr.

2. Luke Deal, Jr. OR Tyler Fromm, Jr.

3. Brandon Frazier, Jr.

Another deep and talented position with Shenker returning after setting Auburn receiving records for tight ends last season. It wouldn’t be surprising to see two tight ends in the lineup for a good many snaps with Shenker, Deal and Fromm getting the majority of the reps. Frazier had a good offseason and is ready to contribute more this fall.

LEFT TACKLE

1. Kilian Zierer, Sr.

2. Brenden Coffey, Sr.

LEFT GUARD

1. Brandon Council, Sr.

2. Jeremiah Wright, Jr.

CENTER

1. Tate Johnson, Jr.

2. Avery Jernigan, So.

3. Nick Brahms, Sr. (injured)

RIGHT GUARD

1. Keiondre Jones, Jr.

2. Kameron Stutts, Sr.

3. Jalil Irvin, Sr.

RIGHT TACKLE

1. Austin Troxell, Sr.

2. Alec Jackson, Sr.

Other than quarterback, there’s no position under more scrutiny than the offensive line. The reports from camp have been positive. Troxell has been playing the best of his career and Zierer has stepped up to potentially give Auburn more production from the tackle position. There’s plenty of depth and competition at both guard positions and Council, finally healthy, is also playing at a higher level than last year. Brahms being out is a blow — he could return at some point this fall — but Johnson has stepped up and been one of the breakout players of camp. Can this group protect the starting quarterback, open up more space for Bigsby and the running backs and get a push on 3rd and 1? We’ll find out shortly.