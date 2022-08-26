AUBURN | An official Auburn depth chart will likely come Monday right before Bryan Harsin meets with the media during the first of his game-week press conferences.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

1. Marcus Harris, Jr.

2. Jeffrey M’Ba, So.

3. Zykeivous Walker, Jr.

NOSEGUARD

1. Jayson Jones, So.

2. Marquis Burks, Sr.

3. Marquis Robinson, RFr.

DEFENSIVE END

1. Colby Wooden, Jr.

2. Morris Joseph, Sr.

Plenty of talent and depth here and most of the group can play at least two of the positions. Wooden is an All-SEC talent and several others including Harris, Jones and M’Ba have that potential. There is plenty of strength and power to stand up to the run and a lot of athleticism to get into the backfield to disrupt plays and sack the quarterback. Jones has been a big addition via the transfer portal and gives the other defensive linemen more 1-on-1 opportunities. M’Ba may take a little seasoning after transferring from junior college but look for his production to increase as the season moves on.

EDGE

1. Derick Hall, Sr.

2. Eku Leota, Sr.

3. Marcus Bragg, Sr.

4. Dylan Brooks, RFr.

Hall and Leota are two of Auburn’s best overall players regardless of position. They can impact a game with their pass rush and ability to get into the backfield. Hall can certainly set an edge too and that’s an area Leota has worked hard to improve. You’ll see both on the field together, which makes depth at this position vitally important. Bragg was a solid addition from the portal and Brooks is a player the Tigers need to step up this fall. Linebacker Joko Willis can also help out here.

MIKE LINEBACKER

1. Owen Pappoe

2. Wesley Steiner

WILL LINEBACKER

1. Cam Riley

2. Eugene Asante

3. Desmond Tisdol, Jr.

Pappoe is a leader of this defense and can have a big senior season if he remains healthy. Riley and Steiner have competed all offseason for the other starting position and will probably play close to the same amount of snaps. Asante is a portal addition that will play as a backup linebacker and on special teams while Tisdol has shown he’s ready to contribute. True freshman Robert Woodyard could play in certain situations as a run stopper.

CORNERBACK

1. Nehemiah Pritchett, Sr.

2. D.J. James, Jr.

3. A.D. Diamond, RFr.

CORNERBACK

1. Jaylin Simpson, Jr.

2. Keionte Scott, So.

3. Austin Ausberry, TFr.

NICKEL

1. Donovan Kaufman, So.

2. Keionte Scott, So.

3. J.D. Rhym, TFr.

SAFETY

1. Zion Puckett, Jr.

2. Marquise Gilbert, So. OR Caleb Wooden, TFr.

SAFETY

1. Cayden Bridges, RFr.

2. Craig McDonald, So.

Zac Etheridge cross-trains all of his defensive backs so most of his players are interchangeable, especially when it comes to playing nickel and dime. Auburn has tons of talent, experience and depth in the secondary and it should be a strength of the team. Pritchett, Simpson, Kaufman and Puckett are all leaders and playmakers. Puckett may be AU’s most underrated player. Scott has probably had the fastest rise of any newcomer and Bridges is one of AU’s most improved players from a year ago.

DEPTH CHART — OFFENSE