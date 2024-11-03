Defense continues strong play

in other news
Pick’em: Week 10
Our predictions for Auburn and top college football games from around the country.
Exhibition blowout
Auburn blew out Florida Atlantic 102-70 in an exhibition game Friday night.
WAR ROOM: Vanderbilt
It's time for another AuburnSports.com WAR ROOM, presented by Lynch Toyota of Auburn.
STULTZ: Rambling into November
Can Auburn get to a bowl game? How many technical foul will CBM get this season? And what did Augustus Gloop do so bad?
Pearl expects freshmen to be 'crowd favorites'
Auburn forced 18 turnovers in its first exhibition game and a big reason for that was its two freshmen
in other news
Pick’em: Week 10
Our predictions for Auburn and top college football games from around the country.
Exhibition blowout
Auburn blew out Florida Atlantic 102-70 in an exhibition game Friday night.
WAR ROOM: Vanderbilt
It's time for another AuburnSports.com WAR ROOM, presented by Lynch Toyota of Auburn.
AUBURN | While the offense floundered and special teams stumbled, the defense kept making plays and kept Auburn in the game for most of Saturday’s 17-7 loss to Vanderbilt.
The Commodores were held to just 227 total yards, well below their 351.5 average per game.
“I thought our defense played their guts out and played well enough to win and probably did the best job against that squad of anyone all year,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze.
The Tiger’s defense forced five three-and-outs. Vandy had an 81-yard touchdown drive in the first quarter and a short 8-yard drive that set up a field goal after a 39-yard punt return in the third.
VU was able to ice the game with a 14-play, 78-yard drive that ate up nearly nine minutes of the fourth quarter and was aided by a pass interference penalty and a personal foul on a field goal attempt.
“It feels like we're kind of letting those guys down, because I watched them destroy themselves every day at practice and go out there on the field and ball every chance they get. I just feel like as an offensive player, we need to give them more points and put them on the field as much as possible,” said offensive lineman Dillon Wade.
One of the keys to Auburn’s defensive play was to contain quarterback Diego Pavia, who is a dangerous runner and passer, and has a knack for making plays in pressure situations.
Pavia did compete two touchdown passes but he was held to 169 yards of total offense, well below his average of 258.9.
“You've got to stop them on first down and second down, because they live to get three, four yards a pop and to have third-and-short, and then make a play,” said linebacker Dorian Mausi, who led AU with eight tackles.
“That's how they play football, and so you've got to keep them in third-and-long situations, which we did very well, and then get off the field. So, that was our plan.”
Auburn will take a week off before hosting ULM Nov. 16 at 11:45 a.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.
- WDE
- DUAL
- RB
- CB
- S
- ILB
- S
- ATH
- DT
- WDE