Defense continues strong play

AUBURN | While the offense floundered and special teams stumbled, the defense kept making plays and kept Auburn in the game for most of Saturday’s 17-7 loss to Vanderbilt. The Commodores were held to just 227 total yards, well below their 351.5 average per game. “I thought our defense played their guts out and played well enough to win and probably did the best job against that squad of anyone all year,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze.

Mausi brings down Pavia. (Photo by Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

The Tiger’s defense forced five three-and-outs. Vandy had an 81-yard touchdown drive in the first quarter and a short 8-yard drive that set up a field goal after a 39-yard punt return in the third. VU was able to ice the game with a 14-play, 78-yard drive that ate up nearly nine minutes of the fourth quarter and was aided by a pass interference penalty and a personal foul on a field goal attempt. “It feels like we're kind of letting those guys down, because I watched them destroy themselves every day at practice and go out there on the field and ball every chance they get. I just feel like as an offensive player, we need to give them more points and put them on the field as much as possible,” said offensive lineman Dillon Wade. One of the keys to Auburn’s defensive play was to contain quarterback Diego Pavia, who is a dangerous runner and passer, and has a knack for making plays in pressure situations.