Close but no cigar: the 2024 Auburn football story

"This has been too often a story this year for us, for our players and our fans and, you know, just very disappointed," said coach Hugh Freeze. "Outgained them again for like the fifth time this year it feels like and don't have anything to show for it because we're just not able to finish."

This game was Auburn's third loss in which it outgained its opponent. It's become tiring for everyone involved with Auburn football.

Sound familiar? That's because games like that have become all too common this season.

Based on those numbers alone, one would guess Auburn walked away with a win. Instead, it lost 17-7 at home.

The Tigers outgained the Commodores 327-227, averaged 5.6 yards per play, almost two yards higher than Vandy's mark of 3.7, and held the 'Dores to an offensive EPA of -14.41.

By just about every metric, Auburn was the better team on Saturday at home against Vanderbilt.

Auburn won in most statistical categories, but it didn't win on third down (2-of-13), and it also lost the turnover battle again.

Both have been themes throughout the season, and it's the step that Auburn has been unable to take all year.

"We move the football," said tight end Rivaldo Fairweather. "You check the stats, we’re moving the football. We’ve just got to learn how to finish, for real. In situations where we need to execute, we need to execute. On third down, we’ve got to get the first down. The problem is not moving the football, it's just us being able to finish in close games. That’s what winning teams have to learn how to do."

Diego Pavia has become a folk hero because of his past play against Auburn and Alabama, but despite the win, the Tigers held him and the Commodore offense completely in check.

Vanderbilt finished the game with just 17 points and 227 yards of offense, both of which were a season-low for the Commodores.

A great performance, but it didn't matter in the end.

"It sucks to go out there and beat somebody on the stat sheet and not come out with the win," said linebacker Dorian Mausi.

Even with the great defensive performance, the Tigers still couldn't get out of their own way.

Vanderbilt was set to kick a field goal to go up 13-7 with five minutes to go which would have given Auburn a chance to drive down and go win the game.

Instead, Keldric Faulk got called for a leverage penalty which led to the game sealing touchdown from Vanderbilt.

Questionable call or not, penalties like that have been a theme, and they've sucked the life out of the team.

"I'd use the word annoying," Mausi said about the penalty. "I don't really use the word deflating, but it is annoying. I mean, the fans, everybody, you can feel the energy sucked out of the stadium when it happens. We have an expectation, regardless, to go make the next stop, and that's what we need to do."

With the loss, the Tigers dropped to 3-6 on the season and will need to win out to make a bowl game.

After its second bye week, Auburn will face Louisiana Monroe at home before taking on Texas A&M at Jordan-Hare and Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

As simple as it is, the goal for Auburn is to win out. Much easier said than done, though.

"Win the next three games," Mausi said. "Put the ball down and make turnovers. You win games on turnover margin. We’ve got to make turnovers on defense and create turnovers to give the offense more possessions. That’s how you win games, especially in this league where the margin of error is so small."