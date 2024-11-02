USC commit returns

Two Big 10 cornerback commits were in Auburn Saturday.

One was Ohio State commit Na'eem Offord and the other was USC commit Shamar Arnoux.

Saturday was the third trip the Plains for Arnoux since his pledge to UCS back in June. He was on campus for Big Cat Weekend, the Arkansas game and now the Vanderbilt game. It didn't go Auburn's way, the Tigers dropped the contest 17-7, but Arnoux still had a good time.

"I really enjoyed it," Arnoux said. "I liked the fight with the defense."