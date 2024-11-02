USC commit returns

in other news
Two Big 10 cornerback commits were in Auburn Saturday.
One was Ohio State commit Na'eem Offord and the other was USC commit Shamar Arnoux.
Saturday was the third trip the Plains for Arnoux since his pledge to UCS back in June. He was on campus for Big Cat Weekend, the Arkansas game and now the Vanderbilt game. It didn't go Auburn's way, the Tigers dropped the contest 17-7, but Arnoux still had a good time.
"I really enjoyed it," Arnoux said. "I liked the fight with the defense."
Arnoux continues to hold a close relationship with Auburn secondary coaches Wesley "Crime" McGriff and Charles Kelly. McGriff even traveled to Birmingham earlier this fall to watch Arnoux and Carrollton HS take on Offord and Parker HS.
"It’s tight," Arnoux said of his relationship. "They’re good people, they connect with you outside of football."
While on the visit to Auburn Saturday, Arnoux had a one-on-one conversation with head coach Hugh Freeze. The message that Freeze delivered?
"Basically just like 'Need you here," Arnoux said.
On the field, Arnoux watched freshman cornerback Jay Crawford the most. Overall, he thought the defense performed well.
"The defense, there’s nothing more you can ask them to do," Arnoux said. "They held up their end of the bargain."
With early signing day approaching, Arnoux "feels good" about his USC commitment, although Auburn continues pushing for a flip. Will Arnoux visit Auburn again before he puts pen to paper?
"Probably, most likely," Arnoux said. "What I like about Auburn is the defense. I like what they’re building around that defense."
