AUBURN | With spring practice four days away, it’s a good time to take a look at what Auburn’s depth chart could look like on defense to begin workouts.

Here’s how I see it…

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

1. Derrick Brown, Sr., Tyrone Truesdell, Jr. (starters)

2. DaQuan Newkirk, Jr., Coyniss Miller, So.

It looks a little thin but defensive end Marlon Davidson and Buck Nick Coe both have experience lining up inside and will often do so during passing situations. Also, the Tigers are bringing in two defensive tackle/defensive ends this summer in Charles Moore and Jaren Handy. The returning group is very talented and it should be a great competition for the starting spot beside Brown. I wouldn’t rule out any of the three — Truesdell, Newkirk or Miller — winning the job.

DEFENSIVE END

1. Marlon Davidson, Sr.

2. Big Kat Bryant, Jr.

3. Gary Walker, Sr.

4. Caleb Johnson, RFr.

Davidson and Big Kat should get the majority of playing time and provide a lot of quality at the top of the depth chart. This will be a big spring for Johnson to take a step forward in his development as he moves toward a bigger role in 2020 and beyond.

BUCK

1. Nick Coe, Jr.

2. T.D. Moultry, Jr.

3. Richard Jibunor, So.

4. Colby Wooden, TFr., Derick Hall, TFr.

This position is loaded with talent and potential, but Auburn needs more out of the Buck in 2019. Coe was very good at the position, leading the team with 7.0 sacks last year, but it would be huge if Moultry or Jibunor could step up and provide more speed off the edge and allow Coe to move inside or to defensive end in pass-rushing situations. Moultry never took the step forward last fall that was expected and that’s opened the door for Jibunor to win a more prominent role this spring. This will be the first opportunity for Wooden and Hall to show Rodney Garner what they can do.

LINEBACKER

1. K.J. Britt, Jr., Chandler Wooten, Jr. (starters)

2. Zakoby McClain, So., Michael Harris, RFr.

3. Josh Marsh, RFr., Owen Pappoe, TFr.

I’m not going to list the traditional three starters anymore because it’s just not relevant to today’s game with two or less linebackers on the field for the majority of snaps. Auburn lost a whole lot of experience with the top three linebackers from last year graduating but Britt and Wooten have still gained quality experience over the last two seasons and are set to be starters for the next two. McClain would be the ‘third starter’ heading into spring, but should receive a push from Pappoe. Britt needs a quality backup in the middle and Harris could provide that if he can take a couple of steps forward. Marsh could also fill an important role with his pass coverage ability.

CORNERBACK

1. Noah Igbinoghene, Jr., Christian Tutt, So. (starters)

2. Roger McCreary, So., Traivon Leonard, Jr.

3. Cam’Ron Kelly, TFr., Zion Puckett, TFr.

Javaris Davis should also be a starter here but I included him at nickel because I think he’s Auburn’s best option there, at least to start spring. Igbinoghene made a very successful position change from wide receiver to corner last year and has the potential to be even better in 2019. Tutt made a big move as a true freshman last season and has a great opportunity to win a starting position this spring. McCreary also showed potential as a true freshman and could take on a more prominent role this year. Kelly and Puckett will both start at cornerback, but have the potential to play nickel or perhaps even safety.

NICKEL

1. Javaris Davis, Sr.

2. Jordyn Peters, Jr.

3. Devan Barrett, Jr.

Davis started six games at nickel last season and has the skill set to thrive inside when healthy. Peters also has the versatility to play safety and is a difference-maker on special teams. It will be interesting to see what Barrett can do this spring whether at corner or nickel. Tutt started a game at nickel so he’s an option here as are several of the cornerbacks including both freshmen.

SAFETY

1. Jeremiah Dinson, Sr., Daniel Thomas, Sr. (starters)

2. Jamien Sherwood, So., Smoke Monday, So.

3. Malcolm Askew, So.

A very strong position with both starters returning along with the top two backups. Dinson is an extension of the coaches on the field and Thomas has shown a knack for making plays throughout his career. Sherwood and Monday are two of Auburn’s most talented underclassmen and it will be interesting to see if either or both can push one of the starters.

