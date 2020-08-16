AuburnSports - Depth chart: Offense

One of Auburn’s strongest positions with Nix as the returning starter with the potential for a breakout season, and Sandberg returning as his backup. Grad transfer Loy and true freshman Garnett add more depth to the position. Nix could put up monster numbers with a quarterback-friendly offense under the guidance of Chad Morris and a fleet of talented receivers. Sandberg is an underrated backup and Loy brings a lot of athleticism and perhaps some Wildcat ability to the position. Garnett has plenty of upside but will likely redshirt this fall.

RUNNING BACK

1. D.J. Williams, So.

2. Tank Bigsby, TFr.

3. Shaun Shivers, Jr.

4. Harold Joiner, So.

5. Mark-Antony Richards, RFr.

This is one of the most wide open position battles on the team with any of the five having the potential to win the starting job. Williams is the most experienced when it comes to being the main backup last season, although Shivers has plenty of carries and certainly had one of the most memorable runs of the season in the Iron Bowl. Bigsby is the most highly-rated running back signee AU’s brought in since Kerryon Johnson and Richards is up to nearly 210 pounds and could provide breakaway speed at the position. A real dark horse candidate is Joiner, and there’s no telling what he could do if given more opportunities.

WIDE RECEIVER

Split End (9)

1. Seth Williams, Jr.

2. Kobe Hudson, TFr.

3. J.J. Evans, TFr.

Flanker (2)

1. Eli Stove, Sr.

2. Elijah Canion, TFr.

3. Malcolm Johnson, TFr.

Slot (3)

1. Anthony Schwartz, Jr.

2. Ja’Varrius Johnson, RFr.

3. Caylin Newton, Jr.

Big slot (5)

1. Shedrick Jackson, Jr.

2. Ze’Vian Capers, TFr.

My first thought is what a great job Kodi Burns has done bringing in talent at the receiver position. That talent should get a real opportunity to shine under new offensive coordinator Chad Morris. Williams is a game-changer and potential 1st round pick. Schwartz and Stove have game-breaking ability, giving the Tigers some real weapons among the top three. There’s tons of talented freshmen wideouts just waiting for the opportunity and I’d be surprised if at least two don’t earn a spot in the playing rotation. Jackson has a real chance this fall to show he’s more than just a good run blocker while Newton has to be considered a wildcard after transferring from Howard and moving from quarterback to receiver.

TIGHT END/H-BACK

1. John Samuel Shenker, Jr.

2. Luke Deal, RFr.

3. Tyler Fromm, RFr.

4. Brandon Frazier, TFr.

5. J.J. Pegues, TFr.

I’ve got Frazier starting out fourth but wouldn’t be surprised to see the 6-foot-7 and 270-pound freshman starting at some point this season. This position is due for a big uptick in production with Morris emphasizing tight ends in his offense and what appears to be the deepest ad most talented group of tight ends Malzahn’s had in his seven seasons at Auburn. I’m not counting out Shenker, who is poised for his best season, or Deal/Fromm, who both redshirted last fall. Pegues is also a likely starter at H-back and could even be used as AU’s Wildcat quarterback.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Left tackle

1. Austin Troxell, Jr.

2. Kilian Zierer, Jr.

3. Alec Jackson, Jr.

4. Prince Michael Sammons, Sr.

Left guard

1. Tashawn Manning, Jr.

2. Kameron Stutts, So.

3. Tate Johnson, TFr.

Center

1. Nick Brahms, Jr.

2. Jalil Irvin, So.

3. Avery Jernigan, TFr.

Right guard

1. Keiondre Jones, RFr.

2. Brandon Council, Jr.

3. Kamaar Bell, RFr.

Right tackle

1. Brodarious Hamm, Jr.

2. Brenden Coffey, Jr.

3. Jeremiah Wright, TFr.

This is the most wide open position group on the team and left tackle is the most wide open single position. You can pencil in Brahms as the starter at center, he’s AU’s only returning starter on the offensive line, and Hamm as the starter at right tackle or right guard, but even that’s not guaranteed with new offensive line coach Jack Bicknell, Jr.

The good news for Bicknell is he’ll have 16 scholarship linemen to work with at the start of fall camp including six newcomers and two redshirt freshmen. That’s a lot of competition, especially at left tackle where at least five or six players could potentially win the starting job including Troxell, Zierer, Jackson, Hamm, Coffey or Council.

Jones, Irvin and Stutts are three young players that took some steps forward last fall and into bowl practice. All three should be in the mix for starting positions or key backup roles. Council, a grad transfer, and Zierer and Coffey, junior college transfers, should also be in the mix for spots in the two-deep. Manning and/or Jackson could be the next AU players to make a successful move from defensive line to starter on the offensive line.