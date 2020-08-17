AuburnSports - Depth chart: Defense

Defensive tackle

1. Tyrone Truesdell, Sr.

2. Dre Butler, Jr.

3. Jay Hardy, TFr.

Defensive tackle

1. Coyniss Miller Jr., Jr.

2. DaQuan Newkirk, Sr.

3. Marquis Burks, Jr.

Buck

1. Derick Hall, So.

2. T.D. Moultry, Sr.

3. Colby Wooden, RFr.

4. Romello Height, TFr.

Auburn has a surprisingly deep and talented defensive line even with the loss of Derrick Brown, Marlon Davidson and Nick Coe. The credit for that goes to Rodney Garner, who can evaluate, recruit and develop defensive linemen as good as any position coach in the country. What's most interesting with this year’s group is which veterans such as Truesdell, Bryant, Miller, Newkirk and Moultry step up their play, or potentially get passed by some very talented newcomers or second-year players.

Truesdell and Bryant have already established themselves as a starters, and it’s reasonable to expect them to be even better in 2020. Miller and Newkirk have flashed plenty of potential, and this is their big opportunity to become more consistent and impactful players. Waiting in the wings are some very talented newcomers, especially Butler, Walker and Hardy, along with some second-year standouts like Handy, Hall and Wooden. That list doesn’t even include Johnson, Burks and Height, who will all have an opportunity to earn a spot in the playing rotation this fall. Same could be said for Foster-Allen, although considering AU’s depth, he’s probably the most likely candidate to redshirt.

LINEBACKERS

Inside

1. K.J. Britt, Sr.

2. O.C. Brothers, RFr.

3. Kameron Brown, RFr.

4. Desmond Tisdol, TFr.

5. Chandler Wooten, Sr. (Inactive)

Outside

1. Owen Pappoe, So.

2. Zakoby McClain, Jr.

3. Josh Marsh, So.

4. Wesley Steiner, TFr.

5. Cam Riley, TFr.

This group is loaded with talent, experience and depth even with Wooten opting to sit out this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It starts with Britt, who returns as a first-team All-SEC linebacker and leader of this defense on and off the field. Pappoe returns as the starter on the outside with the potential to step up into an All-Conference player after an impressive true freshman campaign. McClain plays like a third starter, and Travis Williams will have a large group of first- and second-year players competing for the other key backup spots. Brothers is one to watch inside, and Steiner and Tisdol are two true freshmen that could work their way into the playing rotation. Riley, the other true freshman, will probably need a redshirt year to add weight and strength, but has the athleticism to be a difference-maker in the near future. Brown will be interesting to watch after shedding 18 pounds during his redshirt year and Marsh, at the very least, can provide help on passing downs and special teams.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Cornerback

1. Roger McCreary, Jr.

2. Devan Barrett, Sr.

3. Jaylin Simpson, RFr.

Cornerback

1. Nehemiah Pritchett, So.

2. Marco Domio, Jr.

3. Eric Reed Jr, TFr.

4. Traivon Leonard, Sr. (Inactive)

Nickel

1. Christian Tutt, Jr.

2. Jordyn Peters, Sr.

3. Ladarius Tennison, TFr.

Safety

1. Jamien Sherwood, Jr.

2. Zion Puckett, RFr.

3. Chris Thompson, TFr.

Safety

1. Smoke Monday, Jr.

2. Matthew Hill, So.

3. Malcolm Askew, Jr.

Auburn certainly has the building blocks of a good secondary if they can avoid any major injuries and a few young players step up as expected. Juniors McCreary, Sherwood and Monday aren’t exactly young, but they’re being asked to start on a full-time basis for the first time in their careers. Fortunately, all three have earned a lot of valuable experience over the past two seasons and come into 2020 poised for breakout years. McCreary is being asked to take the biggest step forward going from the No. 3 corner to No. 1, but his teammates and coaches believe he’s ready for the challenge. It’s been hard to keep Sherwood and Monday off the field the past two seasons, and both of AU’s former starting safeties, Jeremiah Dinson and Daniel Thomas, have expressed that they expect their replacements to be better.

Tutt returns as the starting nickel, and punt returner, and Peters is back from an injury and able to help out at nickel, dime, safety and special teams. Pritchett and Domio should have a good competition for the starting spot opposite McCreary. Barrett is a veteran that could finally earn some key playing time after making the switch from running back a couple of years ago. Simpson should get a look at corner and nickel. While they’re inexperienced, Tennison and Reed are both in position to play right away due to their talent and the Tigers’ lack of depth at corner and nickel.

Auburn is also short on experienced depth at safety, but the move of Hill from receiver should really shore that up along with the additions of Puckett, following his redshirt, and Thompson, who has the look of a future starter and leader of the secondary.

Preseason depth chart: Offense