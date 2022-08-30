Depth chart analysis
When Auburn released its depth chart ahead of its Week 1 game against Mercer, there were no shocking surprises.
As Bryan Harsin reminded everyone during Monday’s press conference, players not listed on the two-deep are just two snaps, or a case of strep throat, from climbing into a productive role. And those listed as backups? They must continue preparing as starters without getting as many reps as the players ahead of them.
No, nothing was shocking about the depth chart that Harsin and Auburn handed out, but there are still observations we can take from it. Here are some thoughts.
Quarterbacks
With the news breaking Sunday that T.J. Finley had won the starting position, there was only a question of whether Robby Ashford would be named the backup or Zach Calzada. As we have been seeing and reporting for more than two weeks, Ashford has worked his way into the backup role at quarterback, and that was confirmed when he was listed, and there was no “OR” with Calzada’s name after it. It’s obvious which two quarterbacks have raised their game.
Will we see Ashford in Week 1? Harsin didn’t commit to it.
Wide Receiver
Shedrick Jackson, Tar’Varish Dawson and Malcolm Johnson Jr. being the three starters at this position make sense. Jackson has the most experience of the group, while Dawson and Johnson have continually received praise from teammates and coaches during fall camp.
But don’t sleep on Camden Brown, who is listed as Jackson’s backup. He’s proven himself this fall and could be a major target for Finley early in the season. To earn a place on the two-deep tells you all you need to know about this freshman.
Defensive line depth … but little experience
As Harsin said about the five players along the defensive line that have little experience in this defense, “We need them.” Derick Hall, Eku Leota and Colby Wooden have proven themselves, but players such as Marcus Harris, Jayson Jones, Jeffrey M’Ba and others provide the depth Jimmy Brumbaugh and Roc Bellantoni need with this group.
Don’t be surprised if this is the strength of Auburn’s defense.
Cam Riley wins battle over Wesley Steiner
We’ve mentioned before that Riley and Steiner could not be more different at the linebacking position, but it seems the length and strength of Riley have won out. Steiner will still play a significant role as the backup to Owen Pappoe, but how will the race between Eugene Asante and Jake Levant work itself out?
Great camp for a newcomer
Keionte Scott arrived at Auburn less than a month ago, but his preparation and work in the secondary have already been praised. While he’s still listed as a backup along with J.D. Rhym, the sophomore has a knack for being around the ball and making plays. Being behind veteran Nehemiah Pritchett and learning from him will only make Scott better.
Special teams
How big is Alex McPherson’s leg? Well, we saw him make a 60-yard field goal attempt during open practice on Saturday, and now he is listed as the backup to Anders Carlson at placekicker and Oscar Chapman at punter. The freshman is the future, and if a long field goal attempt comes up, don’t be surprised to see him get the call.
As far as kick returner, Jarquez Hunter and Pritchett will share those duties, giving Tank Bigsby time to rest after spending some time on special teams in his first two seasons.
The previously mentioned Scott will see time on special teams, something Roc Bellantoni has emphasized this fall camp, with Ja’Varrius Johnson. The Tigers are adamant about putting their best players on special teams. This is a way for these backups to prove themselves.