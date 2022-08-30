When Auburn released its depth chart ahead of its Week 1 game against Mercer, there were no shocking surprises. As Bryan Harsin reminded everyone during Monday’s press conference, players not listed on the two-deep are just two snaps, or a case of strep throat, from climbing into a productive role. And those listed as backups? They must continue preparing as starters without getting as many reps as the players ahead of them. No, nothing was shocking about the depth chart that Harsin and Auburn handed out, but there are still observations we can take from it. Here are some thoughts.

Auburn players take part in drills. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn Athletics)

Quarterbacks With the news breaking Sunday that T.J. Finley had won the starting position, there was only a question of whether Robby Ashford would be named the backup or Zach Calzada. As we have been seeing and reporting for more than two weeks, Ashford has worked his way into the backup role at quarterback, and that was confirmed when he was listed, and there was no “OR” with Calzada’s name after it. It’s obvious which two quarterbacks have raised their game. Will we see Ashford in Week 1? Harsin didn’t commit to it. Wide Receiver Shedrick Jackson, Tar’Varish Dawson and Malcolm Johnson Jr. being the three starters at this position make sense. Jackson has the most experience of the group, while Dawson and Johnson have continually received praise from teammates and coaches during fall camp. But don’t sleep on Camden Brown, who is listed as Jackson’s backup. He’s proven himself this fall and could be a major target for Finley early in the season. To earn a place on the two-deep tells you all you need to know about this freshman. Defensive line depth … but little experience As Harsin said about the five players along the defensive line that have little experience in this defense, “We need them.” Derick Hall, Eku Leota and Colby Wooden have proven themselves, but players such as Marcus Harris, Jayson Jones, Jeffrey M’Ba and others provide the depth Jimmy Brumbaugh and Roc Bellantoni need with this group. Don’t be surprised if this is the strength of Auburn’s defense. Cam Riley wins battle over Wesley Steiner We’ve mentioned before that Riley and Steiner could not be more different at the linebacking position, but it seems the length and strength of Riley have won out. Steiner will still play a significant role as the backup to Owen Pappoe, but how will the race between Eugene Asante and Jake Levant work itself out?

Bryan Harsin talks to his team during practice. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn Athletics)