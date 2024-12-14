Denver’s defense key against Buckeyes

AUBURN | Denver Jones is averaging 9.8 points per game this season. Well short of his 20.1 average at FIU a couple of year ago. But Jones is just fine with that. He came to Auburn two years ago for more important reasons. “Scoring 20, I feel like it's kinda played out now,” said Jones. “I really just want to win a national championship. That's something I really want to do. I end my college career after this year. So that's just my main focus right now. I know scoring will take care of itself.”

Jones is splitting time between point guard and shooting guard. (Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

Jones has become AU’s top perimeter defender, often guarding the opponent’s best guard. He has a 86.1 adjusted defensive rating according to EvanMiya, which measures points allowed for 100 possessions. That ranks second on the team to center Dylan Cardwell. “You may not notice him as much in the stat sheet, but every coach and every scout notices him as one of the best defensive guards in the country,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “Now, that's something that he's done himself, that's just a real commitment that he made. He started last year, and it's continued on this year.” The Tigers will need Jones’ defensive prowess against an Ohio State team that is shooting 41.6 percent from 3-point range, which ranks fifth nationally. The Buckeyes are led by guards Bruce Thornton, who averages 16.2 point per game, freshman John Mobley Jr., South Carolina transfer Meechie Johnson and Micah Parrish. The four have totaled 75 of Ohio State’s 87 made 3-pointers. “So they’ll put four guys on the floor, and at least three of them at the same time, that when they can see it, they can make it,” said Pearl. “So we’re going to have to extend defensively like everybody else.”