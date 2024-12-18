Jones shooting lights-out in last two games

“Just kept coming to the gym and getting up more shots. Honestly, just trying to stay consistent with my work ethic and it’s starting to pay off,” said Jones.

In the two games since, blowout wins over Ohio State and Georgia State, Jones has totaled 31 points.

AUBURN | It was only a week ago that Bruce Pearl praised Denver Jones for all the contributions he makes without having to score a lot of points.

Jones, a senior, shot 11 of 15 combined from the floor against OSU and GSU including 9 of 12 3-pointers

“Don't you feel he’s going to make it every time he shoots it,” said Pearl after Tuesday night’s 100-59 win over GSU. “Our guys have done a pretty good job of getting him open, setting good screens.”

Of course, Jones and his teammates' defensive prowess was on display against the Panthers. Starting guard Toneari Lane was held to five points on 2 of 11 shooting and wing Zarique Nutter to just two points on 1 of 7 shooting.

"It’s a team effort,” said Jones. “I feel like our team really takes pride in our defense, especially the guards.”

No. 2 Auburn improved to 10-1 on the season with the win over GSU. But a tough test awaits Saturday against No. 16 Purdue in Birmingham.

AU could be without the services of All-American Johni Broome, who suffered a shoulder dislocation just a couple of minutes into the win over GSU.

Jones, Chaney Johnson with 26 points and Chad Baker-Mazara with 19 all stepped up to help fill the void.

“Other guys stepped up, 50 points off the bench,” said Pearl. “Obviously, Chaney Johnson was dominant.”

Tip-off at Legacy Arena is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.