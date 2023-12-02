In his first six games at Auburn, the New Market, Ala., native has been able to host his parents and older brother and sister for all three home games.

AUBURN | Denver Bryant’s family were only able to see two of his games in-person in his two seasons at FIU.

“It's a real blessing to be able to play in front of my family,” said Jones.

And it’s not just his family that brought Jones to Auburn.

“Main reason I came to Auburn is because it felt like home. It felt like somewhere where it could be a family,” he said. “I told Coach BP I was really big on family and really big on player-coach relationships. That's one of the main reasons I came here outside of basketball.”

Jones has gotten off to a fast start at his new home. The junior guard is averaging 8.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.7 steals per game. His .421 3-point average is second on the team and he leads the Tigers with a .882 free throw percentage.

“Denver Jones is a very versatile player,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “He can do it at both ends of the floor; he can do it off the bounce; he can do it at the foul line, from 3, playmaker. He's a really, really solid combo guard.”

Auburn improved to 5-1 on the season with an impressive 74-57 win over Virginia Tech in the ACC/SEC Challenge. Next up is a road trip to play a dangerous Appalachian State.

“That’s one of the main things we mentioned after the game, just us talking amongst each other as a team. We even said like, ‘We’re good,’ but we haven’t even hit our stride yet with how good we think we could be down the road,” said Jones.

Tip-off at the Holmes Center is scheduled for Sunday at noon CT on ESPN2.