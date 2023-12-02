Jones makes a family move
AUBURN | Denver Bryant’s family were only able to see two of his games in-person in his two seasons at FIU.
Both of those were Conference USA games at UAB.
In his first six games at Auburn, the New Market, Ala., native has been able to host his parents and older brother and sister for all three home games.
“It's a real blessing to be able to play in front of my family,” said Jones.
And it’s not just his family that brought Jones to Auburn.
“Main reason I came to Auburn is because it felt like home. It felt like somewhere where it could be a family,” he said. “I told Coach BP I was really big on family and really big on player-coach relationships. That's one of the main reasons I came here outside of basketball.”
Jones has gotten off to a fast start at his new home. The junior guard is averaging 8.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.7 steals per game. His .421 3-point average is second on the team and he leads the Tigers with a .882 free throw percentage.
“Denver Jones is a very versatile player,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “He can do it at both ends of the floor; he can do it off the bounce; he can do it at the foul line, from 3, playmaker. He's a really, really solid combo guard.”
Auburn improved to 5-1 on the season with an impressive 74-57 win over Virginia Tech in the ACC/SEC Challenge. Next up is a road trip to play a dangerous Appalachian State.
“That’s one of the main things we mentioned after the game, just us talking amongst each other as a team. We even said like, ‘We’re good,’ but we haven’t even hit our stride yet with how good we think we could be down the road,” said Jones.
Tip-off at the Holmes Center is scheduled for Sunday at noon CT on ESPN2.