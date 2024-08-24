PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Riddick ‘just scratching the surface’

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@BMattAU

AUBURN | Auburn’s 2024 class has shined throughout spring and preseason practice.

Four true freshmen receivers have certainly earned a lot of accolades, but there have been plenty of other standouts.

Hugh Freeze was asked about those last week and the first that came to mind was linebacker Demarcus Riddick.

Riddick is one of Auburn's most talented players from a top 10 2024 xclass. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)
“It felt different hearing that from him. It shows me I have to keep doing what I’m doing and keep it up,” said Riddick.

What Riddick has been doing during fall camp is solidifying a spot in the playing rotation at linebacker and has a key part of special teams.

“Demarcus has a unique skill set -- for his size and length and ability to run and move is pretty dynamic,” said defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin. “He looks really good out in the open field and in open space. He also looks good in the box because he has good length and is a physical player.

“I just think he's just scratching the surface -- because every rep he gets is just adding a new one for him. You can just see him get better and learning every day out there. He's definitely a guy that can and will contribute and help us as a freshman.”

Riddick, 6-foot-2 and 217 pounds, is learning a new position at Auburn. He played mainly outside linebacker in high school but is working inside at AU.

“It was just a little different of a change,” said Riddick. “Being in the box now is kind of more being a quarterback of the defense instead of being outside of the ball.”

Auburn opens the season Aug. 31 against Alabama A&M. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+/SECN+.

