Hugh Freeze was asked about those last week and the first that came to mind was linebacker Demarcus Riddick.

Four true freshmen receivers have certainly earned a lot of accolades, but there have been plenty of other standouts.

“It felt different hearing that from him. It shows me I have to keep doing what I’m doing and keep it up,” said Riddick.

What Riddick has been doing during fall camp is solidifying a spot in the playing rotation at linebacker and has a key part of special teams.

“Demarcus has a unique skill set -- for his size and length and ability to run and move is pretty dynamic,” said defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin. “He looks really good out in the open field and in open space. He also looks good in the box because he has good length and is a physical player.

“I just think he's just scratching the surface -- because every rep he gets is just adding a new one for him. You can just see him get better and learning every day out there. He's definitely a guy that can and will contribute and help us as a freshman.”