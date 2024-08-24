Riddick ‘just scratching the surface’
AUBURN | Auburn’s 2024 class has shined throughout spring and preseason practice.
Four true freshmen receivers have certainly earned a lot of accolades, but there have been plenty of other standouts.
Hugh Freeze was asked about those last week and the first that came to mind was linebacker Demarcus Riddick.
“It felt different hearing that from him. It shows me I have to keep doing what I’m doing and keep it up,” said Riddick.
What Riddick has been doing during fall camp is solidifying a spot in the playing rotation at linebacker and has a key part of special teams.
“Demarcus has a unique skill set -- for his size and length and ability to run and move is pretty dynamic,” said defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin. “He looks really good out in the open field and in open space. He also looks good in the box because he has good length and is a physical player.
“I just think he's just scratching the surface -- because every rep he gets is just adding a new one for him. You can just see him get better and learning every day out there. He's definitely a guy that can and will contribute and help us as a freshman.”
Riddick, 6-foot-2 and 217 pounds, is learning a new position at Auburn. He played mainly outside linebacker in high school but is working inside at AU.
“It was just a little different of a change,” said Riddick. “Being in the box now is kind of more being a quarterback of the defense instead of being outside of the ball.”
Auburn opens the season Aug. 31 against Alabama A&M. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+/SECN+.