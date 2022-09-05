"It was just a last minute thing," Russaw said. "Just wanted to come watch the game, see how [Auburn] progressed."

Then Russaw made a call to Smith, asking if he wanted to go to the game. Smith said yes and the two made their way to Auburn.

Russaw saw the progress he was looking for.

"I feel like they got better as a team," Russaw said. "I like the defense."

Although the game was interrupted near the end of the third quarter with a lightning delay, Jordan-Hare Stadium was in white-out mode with over 84,000 fans in the stands early on.

"Atmosphere was good," Smith said. "It was nice. But, I don’t even know who the other team is. It’s a good way to start, though."

During the lightning delay, Russaw and Smith made their way into the recruiting center. After several minutes, members of Auburn's coaching staff made their way to the same area, many of which gathered around the two Montgomery natives.

"I got a relationship with all of them," Russaw said. "I started talking to Coach [Bryan] Harsin every Monday, so just building on our relationship. Talk to Coach Roc [Bellantoni]. We check up from time to time. He’s like an uncle to me."