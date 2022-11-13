AUBURN | Texas A&M’s first nine drives of the game ended in punts. The Aggies started the second half with five consecutive three-and-outs, which totaled -15 yards. It was a dominating performance by Auburn’s defense, which lifted the Tigers to a 13-10 win Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Morris and Marquis Burks celebrate a 4th-quarter fumble recovery. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

“I love to watch defense fly around,” said coach Cadillac Williams. “I love to watch the relentless effort, the grind, the playing together, the 11 men to the ball, the tenacity, the fight, the grind, the hitting, the physicality. Love it. Like I tell them guys, I cannot wait to see them cats play.” It was a unit that came into the game ranked 12th in the SEC in scoring defense. But the defense played its best game of the season just 12 days after Williams was named interim coach. It’s the same coordinator, same assistant coaches and same players, but they’ve been transformed with Williams running the show. “Cadillac emphasizes everyone just playing together and sticking together, serving and believing,” said linebacker Cam Riley. “We feel like everyone bought into his two words -- and discipline, as well. Everyone bought in as a group together, and we all played together as a team to get the dub for him.” The play of the defense is even more impressive when you consider they only used five substitutes against TAMU due to injuries and depth problems. Edge Derick Hall, linebacker Owen Pappoe, safety Jaylin Simpson, who recently converted from cornerback, and safety Cayden Bridges played all 62 snaps. Nickel Keionte Scott played 61 snaps and defensive end Colby Wooden and cornerback D.J. James played 60.