AUBURN | Auburn’s shooting and rebounding can be pretty inconsistent, but its defense shows up every night. The 12th-ranked Tigers held N.C. State to nearly 10 points below its average in a 79-73 win Thursday night. Auburn improves to 10-0, the fourth-best start in school history.

“We’ve got to be a great defensive team to win games,” said Samir Doughty, who led Auburn with 24 points. “We ain’t as good at scoring as we were last year and we know that, honestly … We just really focus on defense."

Wiley had a +/- of +26 against N.C. State. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics)

The Tigers are allowing 67.7 points per game, the lowest in Bruce Pearl’s six seasons. Auburn, which is averaging 82.6 points on offense, have averaged 75 or more points and given up under 70 points just three other times in program history: 1958-59, 1964-65, 1998-99. The Tigers held N.C. State to 43 percent shooting and scored 22 points off 18 NCSU turnovers. “It was the difference,” said Pearl of Auburn’s defense. “We played hard. Our length was a factor. We turned them over. We scored off their turnovers. Last year’s team couldn’t beat this team and this year’s team did.” Auburn avenged last season’s loss at N.C. State in a game that may be most remembered for its 50 total fouls. The Wolfpack’s C.J. Bryce, who had a team-high 21 points, and Devon Daniels fouled out. The Tigers, however, shot just 64 percent from the free throw line and 45 percent from the floor. NCSU out-rebounded AU 41-38. It was a tight game for most of the night before a 10-0 run put Auburn up 72-64 with 2:12 left. NCSU cut it to a five-point lead on a 3-pointer, but Doughty answered with a step-back 3-pointer with 25 seconds left to secure the win.