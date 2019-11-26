“They missed a few open ones but we had a lot of contested ones,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl told the Auburn Network. “The fact they actually only got 18 off speaks to the way we guard. I thought our defense was really, really good.”

The Tigers held the Spiders to just 2 of 18 from 3-point range in a 79-65 win in the championship game of the Legends Classic at Barclays Center. Richmond came into the matchup averaging 11.8 3-pointers per game, which ranked fourth in the country.

No. 18 Auburn takes a lot of pride in its defense and taking away what its opponent does best. Richmond learned that lesson Tuesday night in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The Spiders’ backcourt trio of Blake Francis, Nick Sherod and Jacob Gilyard, who each average over 17.5 points per game, were held to seven, 12 and 12 points, respectively.



The Tigers also controlled the boards, out-rebounding Richmond 44-34 including 18 offensive rebounds. Auburn had 25 second-chance points.



Austin Wiley, who was named Tournament MVP, finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots. He totaled 32 points and 21 rebounds in two games.



“The first half I was kind of flat missing free throws. I didn’t play my best,” Wiley told the Auburn Network. "But the second half I tried to come out with energy because I knew Richmond had momentum so we had to match it and come out with a W at the end.”



Richmond led 35-34 at halftime before an early 9-2 run gave the Tigers an 8-point lead. A late 10-0 run put the Spiders away.



Samir Doughty, who was named to the All-Tournament team, added 22 points after scoring 19 in Monday's 84-59 win over New Mexico. Danjel Purifoy had 13 points and nine rebounds, Isaac Okoro nine points and six rebounds, and J’Von McCormick seven points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals.



“Our second half offense was good in the sense that we shot 50 percent and did a better job of finishing at the foul line. Overall it was a really solid performance,” Pearl said. “I am thrilled for Austin Wiley. I was hoping that he would get the MVP. You certainly could have given it to Samir Doughty and he would have been absolutely deserving.



“But I can tell you Samir wouldn’t have it any other way in a sense that Austin has been plagued by injuries and should of finished his career a year or two ago at Auburn and had an opportunity to play in the NBA, but for injuries and a few other things he got sidetracked. And his attitude and his effort and his energy and everything has just been phenomenal.”



The Tigers, which improve to 7-0, will get nine days off before hosting Furman at Auburn Arena Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

