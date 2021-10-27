Defense making key in-game adjustments

In a 24-19 win at LSU, Auburn allowed 230 yards in the first half and only 124 in the second including just 54 in the fourth quarter. Two weeks later, Arkansas piled up 425 yards in the first three quarters before Mason’s defense held them to 35 in the fourth.

“We came in during halftime and made the adjustment to be able to contain them a little bit better, just get more push inside,” said edge Derick Hall. “Just be able to change up our rushes on the outside. And just bought in together and knowing that we had a defensive front that could get the job done. Going out and then not giving up any points in the fourth quarter was huge.”

Mason, Auburn’s first-year defensive coordinator, is not one of those coaches that keeps banging his head against the wall. Sure, execution is important but if something’s not working, he’s not afraid to make changes.

That flexibility has earned respect from his players.

“One of the key things I’ve noticed is that if something is not working or need to be fixed they make the adaptation. They change what’s not working that needs to be improved,” said defensive lineman Colby Wooden. “That’s one thing I can say. If something is not working they will get on it and fix it right then and there. That’s something I love and enjoy.”

Coming off a bye week, No. 18 Auburn is preparing to host No. 10 Ole Miss and its high-powered offense this Saturday. It’ll be another big challenge for the defense, which may have to make a number of adjustments going up against one of the best play-callers in the country in Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin.

The preparation started with a return to the basics last week.

“Fundamentals. That’s all what was preached, fundamentals, staying in our gaps and playing our techniques and doing what we’re supposed to do,” Wooden explained. “Not jumping out of our gaps or trying to make the big play and tackle for a loss, everybody doing their job and responsibility. ‘You do your job and the defense will run smooth.’ That’s all that was preached.”

Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is set for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.