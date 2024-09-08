PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Defense makes key adjustments

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
AUBURN | After a frustrating first half, Auburn’s defense bounced back in the second to give the offense a chance to win the game.

It was one of the few highlights from the Tigers’ 21-14 loss to California Saturday afternoon at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

“I guess if we could take anything from it is that our defense, I thought really, really improved as the game went on in the second half and gave us chances,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze.

Faulk gets one of his sacks against Cal with Keyron Crawford applying pressure.
Faulk gets one of his sacks against Cal with Keyron Crawford applying pressure. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)
California raced up and down the field for much of the first half totaling 222 yards. AU couldn’t slow down quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who was 19 of 21 for 205 yards with two touchdowns at the break.

The Tigers held Cal to just 110 yards in the second and Mendoza was only 6 of 15 for 28 yards.

“I mean, they couldn’t run the ball on us,” said outside linebacker Jalen McLeod. “They had 2.9 per carry, we knew they wasn’t going to run the ball. The DB’s had to step up and play in a major way, which they did in the second half.”

Auburn’s coaches implored the defensive players to do a better job of tackling in space at halftime. Some of the other adjustments included moving Keionte Scott back to nickel and bringing in Antonio Kite at cornerback, and turning up the pressure on Mendoza.

Defensive end Keldric Faulk led the defense with eight tackles, three tackles-for-loss and two sacks.

"We’ve got to learn how to deal with success and we’ve got to learn how to deal with failure. A loss is something you can learn from. If you don’t learn from it, it’s pointless,” said Faulk. “If we actually learn from the loss, we learn from the mistakes, we learn how to slant right, we learn where to put our hands, we learn how to rush on the edge when the quarterback drops and we think it’s a run play.

“We’ve gotta get better on that. We’ve gotta learn from that. Our young guys are tremendously talented. They’ve got so much talent to do what they do. They just need to watch the film and come back ready to work.”

Auburn (1-1) hosts New Mexico for Homecoming next Saturday. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2 or ESPNU.

