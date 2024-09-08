AUBURN | After a frustrating first half, Auburn’s defense bounced back in the second to give the offense a chance to win the game. It was one of the few highlights from the Tigers’ 21-14 loss to California Saturday afternoon at Jordan-Hare Stadium. “I guess if we could take anything from it is that our defense, I thought really, really improved as the game went on in the second half and gave us chances,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze.

Faulk gets one of his sacks against Cal with Keyron Crawford applying pressure. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

California raced up and down the field for much of the first half totaling 222 yards. AU couldn’t slow down quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who was 19 of 21 for 205 yards with two touchdowns at the break. The Tigers held Cal to just 110 yards in the second and Mendoza was only 6 of 15 for 28 yards. “I mean, they couldn’t run the ball on us,” said outside linebacker Jalen McLeod. “They had 2.9 per carry, we knew they wasn’t going to run the ball. The DB’s had to step up and play in a major way, which they did in the second half.” Auburn’s coaches implored the defensive players to do a better job of tackling in space at halftime. Some of the other adjustments included moving Keionte Scott back to nickel and bringing in Antonio Kite at cornerback, and turning up the pressure on Mendoza.

