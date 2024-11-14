Defense focusing on 3rd downs, turnovers

The Tigers are currently ranked 10th in the SEC allowing opponents to convert 36.3 percent of their third downs.

The unit worked on taking a couple of more steps during the bye week, specifically third downs and turnovers.

AUBURN | Auburn’s defense has taken several steps forward this season, and it’s come with six true freshmen playing significant snaps.

“Third downs for sure. That might be the biggest thing, get off the field on third down,” said defensive lineman Malik Blocton. “And not letting teams get long drives in the fourth quarter because that's how teams have beaten us. We've given up big plays in the fourth quarter — we don't finish games well.”

Auburn held Vanderbilt to just 2 of 12 on third downs until a 14-play, 78-yard fourth-quarter drive in which VU converted 2 of 3. The Tigers had a penalty on a field goal attempt that gave VU a final first down and they scored a touchdown two plays later to clinch a 17-7 win.

Auburn has struggled with turnovers all season. AU currently ranks last in the conference with just eight takeaways in eight games. AU has six interceptions and just two fumble recoveries.

“I think our biggest emphasis is getting turnovers now,” said Thompson. “We know that we have great pass rushers, we got a good defense, so we know teams are going to continue to be who they are and adjust off us.

“The biggest thing is to get the turnovers, help our offense out a little bit and put them in better field position.”

Auburn, 3-6 overall and 1-5 in the SEC, hosts ULM Saturday at 11:45 a.m. CT on SEC Network.