AuburnSports - Defense does it again with game on the line

“When the game was on the line, they did it again,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “I think that’s two weeks in a row where – there was what, four minutes left? We had two timeouts. I just felt real strong with, let’s just let it play out. I think we got the ball back with two-and-a-half-minutes.

That’s when Auburn’s defense played its best. The Tigers got two big stops in the final two and a half minutes to spur the Tigers to a 35-28 come-from-behind win at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

AUBURN | Ole Miss had already rolled up 393 yards and four touchdowns, and was just a few first downs from putting the game away.

“They responded when they had to. They picked each other up. Our offense responded when they had to. A lot of times, it’s how you win, and this was a true team win today. Something we can build upon.”

The Rebels took a 28-27 lead with 5:43 remaining left in the fourth quarter. After a quick 3-and-out, Ole Miss had the ball with 4:50 left and an opportunity to put the game away.

But big stops by Zakoby McClain and Roger McCreary put the Rebels in a 3rd and 15, and after a 10-yard gain, Ole Miss chose to punt it back to AU with 2:25 left.

The offense struck quickly, as Bo Nix connected with Seth Williams for a 58-yard touchdown and then converted a two-point conversion to give AU a 7-point lead.

The Rebels were able to drive to AU’s 29-yard line but Jordyn Peters intercepted a pass at the 5-yard line to end the game.

“We've just got to keep fighting, play Auburn football and keep fighting, no matter how hard it gets, just don't give up. And eventually, we'll get them out of the end zone,” said linebacker Owen Pappoe, who led Auburn with 14 tackles.

Smoke Monday added 12 tackles and a sack, and Jamien Sherwood 11 tackles. McCreary had five tackles, two tackles-for-loss and one interception.

Auburn hosts LSU next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.