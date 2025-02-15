Limiting Sears a priority

AUBURN | Denver Jones is No. 1 Auburn’s designated defensive stopper.
He’ll need to be at his best Saturday against Mark Sears and No. 2 Alabama.
“Great player. He's on All-American watch for a reason,” said Jones. “He’s one of the main pieces of the game plan, just being able to contain him and all the other guards.”
Jones, who always lines up against an opponent’s best guard, is expected to draw the assignment against Sears, who is a first-team All-American and SEC Preseason Player of the Year.
Sears leads the Tide averaging 17.8 points and 4.9 assists per game, and his second on the team with 55 made 3-pointers.
But in UA’s only three losses this season, he’s averaged 12.3 points and shot 27.0 percent from the floor including 3 of 21 3-pointers.
“He's a great competitor, really hard worker,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “Most of the time when he steps on the floor, he's the best player on the floor and his play is gonna be really, really significant.
“So I know he embraces the rivalry, and he's just an incredible winner."
Sears is 3-1 against Auburn since transferring to Alabama from Ohio three years ago. In those four games, he’s averaged 19.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 3.5 turnovers per game.
He’s shot 49.1 percent from the floor including 7 of 18 3-pointers. He’s also made 18 of 20 free throws.
Sears leads a potent Tide offense that leads the nation averaging 90.5 points per game and leads the SEC with 246 made 3-pointers.
“I think coming down the stretch now, defense and rebounding wins championships. And we’re playing for championships now,” said Pearl. “Our defense is going to have to be really, really good. They just don’t need any time or space to get those shots off. They shoot them from way, way behind the 3-point line with great efficiency.
“Their spread ball-screen stuff makes it hard to protect the rim and protect that 3-point line. When it’s running right, it’s a beautiful thing.”
Tip-off at Coleman Coliseum is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on ESPN.