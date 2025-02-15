Limiting Sears a priority

AUBURN | Denver Jones is No. 1 Auburn’s designated defensive stopper. He’ll need to be at his best Saturday against Mark Sears and No. 2 Alabama. “Great player. He's on All-American watch for a reason,” said Jones. “He’s one of the main pieces of the game plan, just being able to contain him and all the other guards.”

Sears has been a thorn in the Tigers' side the past two seasons. (Photo by Jake Crandall/USA Today images)

Advertisement

Jones, who always lines up against an opponent’s best guard, is expected to draw the assignment against Sears, who is a first-team All-American and SEC Preseason Player of the Year. Sears leads the Tide averaging 17.8 points and 4.9 assists per game, and his second on the team with 55 made 3-pointers. But in UA’s only three losses this season, he’s averaged 12.3 points and shot 27.0 percent from the floor including 3 of 21 3-pointers. “He's a great competitor, really hard worker,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “Most of the time when he steps on the floor, he's the best player on the floor and his play is gonna be really, really significant. “So I know he embraces the rivalry, and he's just an incredible winner."