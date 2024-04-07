It's about that time for Husan Longstreet. The 4-star quarterback from Corona, Calif., is set to announce his college commitment on April 14. And for his final visit before his commitment, he visited Auburn during A-Day weekend. "I thought it was pretty good," Longstreet said. "That was the most fans I’ve seen come out for a spring game. Especially with what Coach Freeze and Coach Austin did with the offense. I think it was pretty good."



Husan Longstreet (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Advertisement

"It’s the place to be. Everything that you feel is real. This environment is just – there’s no better place." And during the Tigers' spring game, the 6-foot-1 and 189-pound quarterback got to see Cam Coleman put on a show. Being able to throw to guys like Coleman is an intriguing pull for Longstreet. "That’s who I’d be throwing for the next three to four years," Longstreet said. "You also got Perry Thompson, Malcolm (Simmons). You already got Bryce Cain here, too.