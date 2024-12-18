Decision soon for WR transfer

"I think after this visit, I should be done," Fields said. "I think I'm going to take some time after this. I don't think I'm going to see no other schools. I think I should just let me think, and I should have a decision in the next couple days."

The former Wake Forest wideout was on Auburn's campus Monday through Wednesday this week, his second official visit. Following the trip, Fields decided it's time to come to a decision of either Tigers or Wildcats.

From the moment he stepped on campus, Fields felt like Auburn was upfront about everything and that stood out to him.

"Visit went very well," he said. "Coach (Marcus) Davis told me from the jump that he just wanted to get me here, just show me the energy, and not gonna lie, he proved that. Icing on the cake was Coach (Hugh) Freeze at the end, but everybody had great energy, you know, everybody's spiritual, and then, you know, this is a place that you would want to be in with a group of guys like this."

Originally from Douglasville, Ga., he's spent the last two seasons at Wake Forest, with his breakout year this past fall. He recorded 39 receptions for 463 yards receiving and four touchdowns. Auburn's rebuilding the offense and want Fields to be a part of it, with transfer quarterback Jackson Arnold at the center of things.

"I think they're very excited about what he can do, what he can bring to Auburn," Fields said. "I think they know that with him, they can take that next step, so they're excited for what he can bring. I know that with a QB like him, I think the sky's the limit for sure."

It was the meeting with head coach Hugh Freeze that was the highlight of the trip.

"They all preach that this is a group that invests in each other, that rebound off each other," Fields said. "Coach Freeze emphasized all that, after conversating with all the coaches, strength, nutrition, every position coach, Coach Freeze, he circled all that, put it together in one word. Really not one word, but in a couple words, it really showed that everything that they're preaching, he's preaching the same thing, and it starts right there, starts with him."