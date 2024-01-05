With three schools on his radar, RJ Delancy III expects to have a decision soon.

The Toledo defensive back transfer visited Auburn Thursday and Friday, will visit Wisconsin and Memphis over the weekend and have a decision early next week.

How'd the visit go?

"The visit was great, I was with coaches [Trovon] Reed and Zac (Etheridge), those guys are great around here," Delancy said. "I really like the campus and the coaches. It’s great relationships here."