With three schools on his radar, RJ Delancy III expects to have a decision soon.
The Toledo defensive back transfer visited Auburn Thursday and Friday, will visit Wisconsin and Memphis over the weekend and have a decision early next week.
How'd the visit go?
"The visit was great, I was with coaches [Trovon] Reed and Zac (Etheridge), those guys are great around here," Delancy said. "I really like the campus and the coaches. It’s great relationships here."
Delancy made appearances in 38 games for the Rockets over the last three seasons, recording 62 tackles and intercepting two passes in that span. Auburn sees him fitting in as a cornerback and nickel, which is where he spent his time at Toledo.
"Just getting to know the coaches and understanding Auburn," Delancy said was his favorite part of the visit. "Auburn’s got good things going right now."
His final decision is expected either Monday or Tuesday of next week.