"It was amazing, a lot went down," Scroggins said. "The players and just the community. The atmosphere, it was just different this time. I went on my unofficial visit but you know I had to come here and get the feel again."

Using each weekend of June to take one last look at his finalists, Scroggins already visited Georgia Tech and North Carolina . One more is set for next weekend to Miami , but the 6-foot-2 buck was in Auburn over the weekend for his official.

Scroggins took an unofficial visit in late March, so getting a more in-depth visit is a crucial part in the decision process.

"You can interact with the players more, ask questions about how Auburn is and the day-to-day basis on what goes on here," Scroggins said. "Just talking with Coach Freeze and all the coaches, it’s huge."

What's been the coaching staff's message to him?

"You can get a good degree here and still play football," Scroggins said. "I’ve been to all the ACC schools, I’m a big academic guy. I’ve been going to Miami, Georgia Tech, UNC, looking for a good way to play football and get a good education. When I went to the engineering center and saw everything else, that was good right there."

Off the field, Scroggins is looking to study mechanical engineering. On the field, Auburn is recruiting him to play the buck position and his primary recruiter is outside linebackers coach Josh Aldridge.

"I have an amazing relationship with them," Scroggins said. "I love them man, just the coaching staff in general, but Coach Aldridge, he’s a great guy. He knows what he’s talking about and he’s gonna recruit the heck out of you."

Auburn has made him feel like a priority since the first time he stepped on campus.

"He says I’m that guy," Scroggins said. "He really wants me and he knows I fit well in this defense. They run a lot of d-end and inside linebacker. For my position, for the buck position, we kinda do everything so he said I’m more of a priority."

He also had a good conversation with head coach Hugh Freeze, and Freeze's love for God stuck out the most.

"I love that he can put God first and still play football," Scroggins said. "People put God first anyways, but he makes sure he knows that you know that God is No. 1 and that you can still play football and do other things with life, not just football. Look at you as a student athlete."