Decision soon for Sam Houston State transfer

"Yeah, first time here, man," Murray said. "Coach Vontrell (King-Williams), man. It's different, I’m loving it."

The Tigers hosted Sam Houston State transfer Chris Murray this weekend, as the program seeks a veteran buck linebacker out of the portal. Murray fits what the Tigers are looking for, and his first time on campus went well.

Relationships will be big for Murray when he comes to a decision, which will either be Auburn or Florida State. He was paying close attention to those relationships during his visit to Auburn.

"I'm big on relationships," Murray said. "I'm going to my last season, so it's got to be good relationship-wise, I have to come in knowing that I can trust my coaches. So that's a big piece for everything, and they showed me that."

Auburn envisions Murray fitting in at the buck linebacker spot, and the Tigers showed how he could transition into their defense during the visit.

"I was in the D-line meetings and everything, and the plays that I've made this season, he replicated the same exact play that was given from the past (season)," Murray said. "So he was showing me plays that I've done, while showing the Auburn plays. So I could contribute in his defense, and I'm loving it."

Murray will come to a decision soon between Auburn and Florida State.