Decision soon for Mabson

"It went great. It was real good," Mabson said. "I got to sit down with Coach (Derrick) Nix, sit down with Coach (Hugh) Freeze, talk to him. Got to go to the basketball game. Everything was great."

With signing day set for Feb. 5, the recently reclassified running back out of Auburn HS was on campus for an official visit with the Tigers over the weekend.

While in those sit-down meetings, the message from Nix and Freeze was simple — keep being himself.

"Keep being a great worker," Mabson said. "We want you, but at the end of the day, it's your decision. You need to find a place that's home. That's basically it."

Mabson reclassified from the 2026 class to the 2025 class in early December, after rushing for over 1,500 yards and 29 touchdowns with the Tigers in 7A football. Now, he's got to decide where he wants to to play his college ball. What's the most important factor for him in that decision?

"Just the relationship with the coaches," Mabson said. "The environment. Everywhere. I'm not just looking for a good football team. I'm looking for the relationships with it, too."

His relationship with the running backs coach Nix is a big reason why Auburn is a finalist for him.

"It's real good," Mabson said. "We talk about everything. Real good relationship...He's a great guy. Great coach."

Mabson could come to a decision as soon as this week, and if not this week, on signing day.