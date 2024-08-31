PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Decision next month for Kromah

Caleb Jones • AuburnSports
Originally from Helena, Ala.

Ousmane Kromah is less than a month away from his decision.

Auburn is in his final group of schools and the Rivals100 running back decided to make the trip to the Plains for the Tigers' season opener.

"Crazy. I’m not gonna lie, it was kinda exciting the way they came out," Kromah said. "They came out on the go if I could put it into terms, they were on the attack the whole night. It was crazy, they’re definitely building something."

Ousmane Kromah visited Auburn Saturday.
Auburn's offense came out firing, scoring 28 points in the first quarter and getting plenty of playmakers involved. It was a total transformation of the receiving room from last year and Kromah took notice.

Their receiving core for sure," Kromah said about what stood out. "They got a great group of receivers. Perry Thompson, he’s tough. They got a couple others that are tough, but their receiving core is definitely hard. Jarquez Hunter, that boy got fed, too."

Was this time better than his last Auburn game day experience?

"It really was," Kromah said. "And the experience, just being around with the people was way better than the last time I was here, 100%. It just made me like Auburn way more."

Kromah spent some of his time on campus getting to catch up with head coach Hugh Freeze and offensive coordinator Derrick Nix, both of whom he's built a close relationship with.

"I got to talk to Coach Freeze and all them, just chop it up, get to talk about what’s been going on in my life and football," Kromah said. "It’s just been a good time."

He knows that Freeze wants him at Auburn, but the staff's been respectful of Kromah's timeline, as have the Auburn commits pushing for him.

"Alvin’s [Henderson] on me every second," Kromah said. "They know I’m gonna take my time."

Time is almost up and Kromah's got a decision in the near future. He kept it brief when asked if there was a team pulling ahead of the others.

"Yes," Kromah responded.

Kromah will visit Georgia next weekend and South Carolina the following weekend. Auburn, Florida State and Georgia are the programs most in it for him.

