"Crazy. I’m not gonna lie, it was kinda exciting the way they came out," Kromah said. "They came out on the go if I could put it into terms, they were on the attack the whole night. It was crazy, they’re definitely building something."

Auburn is in his final group of schools and the Rivals100 running back decided to make the trip to the Plains for the Tigers' season opener.

Ousmane Kromah is less than a month away from his decision.

Auburn's offense came out firing, scoring 28 points in the first quarter and getting plenty of playmakers involved. It was a total transformation of the receiving room from last year and Kromah took notice.

Their receiving core for sure," Kromah said about what stood out. "They got a great group of receivers. Perry Thompson, he’s tough. They got a couple others that are tough, but their receiving core is definitely hard. Jarquez Hunter, that boy got fed, too."

Was this time better than his last Auburn game day experience?

"It really was," Kromah said. "And the experience, just being around with the people was way better than the last time I was here, 100%. It just made me like Auburn way more."

Kromah spent some of his time on campus getting to catch up with head coach Hugh Freeze and offensive coordinator Derrick Nix, both of whom he's built a close relationship with.

"I got to talk to Coach Freeze and all them, just chop it up, get to talk about what’s been going on in my life and football," Kromah said. "It’s just been a good time."

He knows that Freeze wants him at Auburn, but the staff's been respectful of Kromah's timeline, as have the Auburn commits pushing for him.

"Alvin’s [Henderson] on me every second," Kromah said. "They know I’m gonna take my time."