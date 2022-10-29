It’s about that time for Baye Fall. The 5-star center will be committing on Nov. 15. He is between four schools: Auburn, Arkansas, Rutgers and Seton Hall. For Auburn, Bruce Pearl’s development of post players sticks out for Fall. “The type of players that play like me or have similarities with me that went to the next level — they (worked) out here with Coach Pearl,” Fall said. “He helped them get there. I’m not far from there.”

During his visit, Fall got to see student life at Auburn and hung out with most of the basketball team. He also got to see a game at Jordan-Hare Stadium. "It was a really good visit,” Fall said. “I got to see a lot of different things from the basketball side was cool and then the environment - the atmosphere at the game, it was really good.” Fall can do it all. He is a physical center, but he is a skilled low-post scorer and has shown a mid-range game and the ability to shoot from deep. How does Fall feel about his potential fit at Auburn? “Just fine, really,” Fall said. “Based on what we talked about and what I’ve seen him (Pearl) do with the guys in previous years. I think I can do the same thing or more.”