AuburnSports - Decision Day for 4-star DB

Decision Day for 4-star DB
One of the top safeties in the 2021 class will announce his commitment on Friday.
Ahmari Harvey, a four-star recruit from Tallahassee, Fla., will choose between Florida State, Texas A&M and Auburn.
Harvey, ranked No. 212 in the Rivals250, is scheduled to make his announcement at 2 p.m. CT.
Here’s what he had to say about each of his finalists.
Florida State: “It’s the hometown school. It’s always been a dream school for me.”
Texas A&M: “I like their scheme and how I would fit in their scheme. I’ve also known Jimbo (Fisher) a long time, so I feel comfortable.
Auburn: “It’s a family environment, one I could definitely see myself in. I really like the coaches, too.”
Harvey’s announcement can be seen live on his Instagram account, @ahmari.saucy.
Announcement Guide
Time: 2 p.m. CT
Finalists: Auburn, Texas A&M, Florida State
Watch on Instagram LIVE: @ahmari.saucy