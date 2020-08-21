 AuburnSports - Decision Day for 4-star DB
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-21 08:17:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Decision Day for 4-star DB

Jeffrey Lee • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@JLeeAURivals

One of the top safeties in the 2021 class will announce his commitment on Friday.

Ahmari Harvey, a four-star recruit from Tallahassee, Fla., will choose between Florida State, Texas A&M and Auburn.

Harvey, ranked No. 212 in the Rivals250, is scheduled to make his announcement at 2 p.m. CT.

Here’s what he had to say about each of his finalists.

Florida State: “It’s the hometown school. It’s always been a dream school for me.”

Texas A&M: “I like their scheme and how I would fit in their scheme. I’ve also known Jimbo (Fisher) a long time, so I feel comfortable.

Auburn: “It’s a family environment, one I could definitely see myself in. I really like the coaches, too.”

Harvey’s announcement can be seen live on his Instagram account, @ahmari.saucy.

Announcement Guide

Time: 2 p.m. CT

Finalists: Auburn, Texas A&M, Florida State

Watch on Instagram LIVE: @ahmari.saucy

{{ article.author_name }}