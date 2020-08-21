AuburnSports - Decision Day for 4-star DB

Ahmari Harvey , a four-star recruit from Tallahassee, Fla., will choose between Florida State, Texas A&M and Auburn.

One of the top safeties in the 2021 class will announce his commitment on Friday.

Harvey, ranked No. 212 in the Rivals250, is scheduled to make his announcement at 2 p.m. CT.

Here’s what he had to say about each of his finalists.

Florida State: “It’s the hometown school. It’s always been a dream school for me.”

Texas A&M: “I like their scheme and how I would fit in their scheme. I’ve also known Jimbo (Fisher) a long time, so I feel comfortable.

Auburn: “It’s a family environment, one I could definitely see myself in. I really like the coaches, too.”

Harvey’s announcement can be seen live on his Instagram account, @ahmari.saucy.