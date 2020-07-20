AuburnSports - Jeremiah Williams mulling options as decision nears

Jeremiah Williams mulling options as decision nears
Jeremiah Williams will make a commitment soon.
The Rivals250 outside linebacker from Ramsay released a final group of schools in June and will make a commitment to one next week.
“I feel like I will be ready,” Williams said. “I am still considering all of my finalists, but there are 2-3 schools sticking out right now. I want to use the next week to focus on my decision because this is a very important decision for me.”
Williams’ finalists are Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Oklahoma.
“All of them are great schools with great coaches,” Williams said. “I can’t go wrong choosing any of them.”
Williams, who is the No. 6 overall recruit in Alabama, will spend the next few days talking with his family.
“I want to make the best decision for me,” Williams said. “I want to make the best decision for me and my family. I’m going to talk more with my parents. I want to take time this week, not do anymore interviews, and really think hard about this decision. It’s a decision that will affect me for the rest of my life.”
Williams hasn’t set a date for his announcement.
“It will be sometime next week (July 27-31),” he said.
Rivals ranks Williams, who is 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, the No. 17 outside linebacker in the 2021 class and No. 227 in the Rivals250.