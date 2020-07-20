AuburnSports - Jeremiah Williams mulling options as decision nears

Jeremiah Williams will make a commitment soon. The Rivals250 outside linebacker from Ramsay released a final group of schools in June and will make a commitment to one next week. “I feel like I will be ready,” Williams said. “I am still considering all of my finalists, but there are 2-3 schools sticking out right now. I want to use the next week to focus on my decision because this is a very important decision for me.”

Williams’ finalists are Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Oklahoma. “All of them are great schools with great coaches,” Williams said. “I can’t go wrong choosing any of them.” Williams, who is the No. 6 overall recruit in Alabama, will spend the next few days talking with his family.