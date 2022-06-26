Decision coming for 4-star LB
AUBURN | Oklahoma, Nebraska and Michigan have all hosted Phil Piccciotti for official visits in June.
This weekend was Auburn’s turn to bring in the 4-star linebacker fro Pennridge Upper in Perkasie, Pa.
“It was my first time here in Alabama and it was good,” said Picciotti. “I took in a lot of knowledge from the coaches, met some of the guys, some players and some of the recruits.
“Overall, I had a pretty great time. I learned a lot of things and it’s a very nice campus. I like the mindset here at Auburn.”
Auburn linebackers coach Christian Robinson has built up a strong relationship with Picciotti during the recruiting process. AU views Picciotti as a potential replacement for senior linebacker Owen Pappoe.
“He’s a great guy. He knows his stuff,” said Picciotti on Robinson. “I think if I did come here, he’d definitely help me out a lot. I’ve been in heavy contact with him for a while. I’m a priority here.”
Picciotti, 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, plans to announces a decision between Auburn, Oklahoma, Michigan and Nebraska in July.
“I don’t really have a date but some point next month,” he said.
Picciotti is rated the nation’s No. 11 inside linebacker by Rivals.