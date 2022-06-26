Decision coming for 4-star LB

AUBURN | Oklahoma, Nebraska and Michigan have all hosted Phil Piccciotti for official visits in June.

This weekend was Auburn’s turn to bring in the 4-star linebacker fro Pennridge Upper in Perkasie, Pa.

“It was my first time here in Alabama and it was good,” said Picciotti. “I took in a lot of knowledge from the coaches, met some of the guys, some players and some of the recruits.