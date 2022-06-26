 AuburnSports - Decision coming for 4-star LB
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-26 13:24:42 -0500') }} football

Decision coming for 4-star LB

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@BMattAU

AUBURN | Oklahoma, Nebraska and Michigan have all hosted Phil Piccciotti for official visits in June.

This weekend was Auburn’s turn to bring in the 4-star linebacker fro Pennridge Upper in Perkasie, Pa.

“It was my first time here in Alabama and it was good,” said Picciotti. “I took in a lot of knowledge from the coaches, met some of the guys, some players and some of the recruits.

Auburn is one of four finalists for Picciotti.
Auburn is one of four finalists for Picciotti. (Twitter)

“Overall, I had a pretty great time. I learned a lot of things and it’s a very nice campus. I like the mindset here at Auburn.”

Auburn linebackers coach Christian Robinson has built up a strong relationship with Picciotti during the recruiting process. AU views Picciotti as a potential replacement for senior linebacker Owen Pappoe.

“He’s a great guy. He knows his stuff,” said Picciotti on Robinson. “I think if I did come here, he’d definitely help me out a lot. I’ve been in heavy contact with him for a while. I’m a priority here.”

Picciotti, 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, plans to announces a decision between Auburn, Oklahoma, Michigan and Nebraska in July.

“I don’t really have a date but some point next month,” he said.

Picciotti is rated the nation’s No. 11 inside linebacker by Rivals.

