"I think this year will be a big key in my track season depending on how I do," Schwartz said. "If I do good enough — I don't know how to explain it, but there will probably be a decision coming next year."

And Schwartz may be approaching that crossroads in the near future.

TAMPA, Fla. | Anthony Schwartz reiterated Wednesday after Auburn's loss to Minnesota in the Outback Bowl that, if hypothetically given a choice, he would choose to be an Olympic track star over an NFL career.

The sophomore wide receiver will "most likely" skip spring football practice with Auburn for the second consecutive year to focus on his participation as a sprinter with the school's track and field program, which will begin in February.

Schwartz will look to best his production on the track from last season, when he broke the Auburn freshman 60-meter dash record.

And if he does improve enough, he'll have to decide whether he'll continue to be a member of the Auburn football team.

"If make an Olympic team, I feel like I'll just stick with track," Schwartz said. "If I run and kind of have the season I did last year, I think I'll stick with football."

Olympic qualifiers conclude June 29.

Schwartz accounted for 558 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns this season.

The 6-foot, 179-pound product of Pembroke Pines, Fla., has, in the past year, dealt with a hamstring injury suffered during track season, a hand injury suffered in fall practice and another hamstring injury suffered in Auburn's win over Alabama.

He said he was 80 percent healthy in the Outback Bowl and will spend the next month before track season recovering.

Schwartz said he will focus on the 100-meter dash, an event he won a high school state title in with a time of 10.07 seconds, and one where he won silver at the Under-20 World Championships in Finland with a time of 10.22 seconds.

