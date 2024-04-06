"It was great," Core said. "Ever since I stepped foot on campus they made me feel important. The fans are great. The energy is great. Everything. There is nothing not to love about Auburn."

The first visit couldn't have gone better.

Evidently, it was a visit that meant a lot to the defensive back out of Fort Walton Beach. It boosted the Tigers to the top of his list and he feels like a decision could be coming "any day now."

What's got Auburn in the driver's seat?

"Just the hospitility (hospitality)," Core said. "They have a great coaching staff here and I feel like I can be developed."

Core's primary recruiter is cornerbacks coach Wesley "Crime" McGriff. The authenticity that McGriff has is something that sticks out to him, along with how he envisions Core fitting in the system.

"That's my guy," Core said. "He's a pretty good guy, pretty genuine. I think he has a great plan for me here at Auburn."