"It wasn’t all about football today," DeBose said. "It was more just getting to know them more personally. Just getting to talk to them and getting to know them on a more personal level. More than just Coach Thornton or Coach Freeze. Getting to know them as Hugh Freeze or Jake Thornton."

He got to know it a little better Saturday, when he made the trip from Prichard, Ala., to the Plains for an unofficial visit.

Auburn's been in hot pursuit of the 6-foot-5 offensive lineman who's rated as a top-15 player nationally for a while now. The Tigers hosted him for several home football games this fall, but Saturday's trip was a different perspective of campus.

It's not football season, but basketball season in Auburn, and DeBose attended the Tigers' game against Ole Miss inside Neville Arena alongside members of the coaching staff.

"It’s just like football honestly," DeBose said. "Just as much energy, just as much crowd interaction."

Overall, the whole visit was successful and it was well-worth the trip.

"Today went well, everything went well," DeBose said. "Very good. Had a good conversation, talked to Coach Freeze today."

The message from the head coach?

"That I could come to Auburn and be a big impact on the program and make it better in the future," DeBose said.