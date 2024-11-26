Deas 'can't wait' to sign with Auburn

"Just feeling welcome again and having my family," Deas said. "Just knowing it’s my OV, I never felt that kind of special...Going out to the game, you can only imagine how we were during the game. Just the energy during the game and it was my first night game in Jordan Hare. The energy was crazy and being in the locker room was crazy, too. I just felt the energy in the locker room."

Deas, who committed to Auburn in early June, returned to Auburn for the second time this fall. He visited for the Arkansas game, but this weekend, he finally got to see an Auburn win. One he'll never forget, either.

"It was great to see the seniors stick together and just bite down as a team," Deas said. "Play for each other, play hard and it was great to see. It’s the reason you come to Auburn, it was definitely exciting."

The 43-41 upset win over No. 15 Texas A&M wasn't a shock to Deas.

"Before the game started, when we were getting out the locker room before kickoff, I was telling my coach that I was in the locker room, there’s some type of energy I think we got them tonight," Deas said. "Having that and for it to come to fruition, was just crazy. The game was just crazy. Four overtimes, it can’t get no better than that, game wise. Just ups and downs."

Following the final play, Deas was quick to make his way from the stands onto Pat Dye Field.

"Rushing the field, it was a movie," Deas said. "Just everyone surrounded, everybody jumping around, then you had the swag surf. It was like ‘Dang, this is really crazy.’ Then in the locker room, the players were in there playing their music, talking to Coach (Hugh) Freeze, it was crazy."

Deas is one of two commits in the 2025 class out of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore. He made the trip with fellow commit Blake Woodby, and the two have remained steadfast in their commitments to Auburn. Why the unwavering loyalty?

"It’s family, for real," Deas said. "Real family, the trust and the faith is there within Freeze, within the coaching staff, within the players. When guys like me and Blake, when we’re in for something, we’re 150% in. We’re in because this is something that we’re taking on new. It’s the next chapter for us and for me, so we’re 100% not just on the field, but just support anybody that’s part of the family"

He's not just excited to be a part of that family, but he's recruiting others to join it as well. Three other teammates joined Deas and Woodby on campus over the weekend — Tennessee defensive line commit Darrion Smith and 2026 safeties Wayne Henry and Jireh Edwards. Henry is already committed to Auburn, but Deas is hoping that the others jump on board, too.

"Once we got a good date for everyone, it was good to bring [Jireh] along," Deas said. "I know [Darrion] wanted to come check us out for sure. I know Jireh’s ‘26, so I wasn’t too worried about him, but Darrion Smith, I need to get that guy down here. I would love to play behind him for the next couple of years. He loved it, his family loved it, it was great for him, too. I’m just glad he had a good time and got a good feel for the school."