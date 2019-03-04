AUBURN | Jamel Dean saved the best for last.

On the final day of the 2019 NFL Combine, Dean ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash of the seven-day event. The former Auburn cornerback’s 4.30 is the fourth-best 40 by a defensive back since 2006. He also had a 41.0-inch vertical leap, which was third-best among the cornerbacks.



Dean had the best 40 of the event until former Ole Miss safety Zedrick Woods ran a 4.29.