Dean flashes on final day of Combine
AUBURN | Jamel Dean saved the best for last.
On the final day of the 2019 NFL Combine, Dean ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash of the seven-day event. The former Auburn cornerback’s 4.30 is the fourth-best 40 by a defensive back since 2006. He also had a 41.0-inch vertical leap, which was third-best among the cornerbacks.
Dean had the best 40 of the event until former Ole Miss safety Zedrick Woods ran a 4.29.
Six former Auburn players participated in the Combine with wide receiver Darius Slayton also putting up impressive numbers with a 4.39 40-yard dash and 40.5-inch vertical leap.
Auburn will hold its Pro Day Friday. The 2019 NFL Draft will be held in Nashville from April 25-27.
Below are the full results from all six Auburn players including their position rank in parentheses if they finished in the top 15 of a particular drill:
Jamel Dean 6-1, 206, 31 6/8 arm, 9 1/8 hand, 4.30 40-yard dash (1st), 16 bench reps (7th), 41.0-inch vertical leap (3rd), 10’ 10” broad jump (6th), 7.02 3-cone drill (14th), 4.19 20-yard shuttle (14th), N/A 60-yard shuttle.
Darius Slayton 6-1, 190, 32 6/8 arm, 10 hands, 4.39 40-yard dash (6th), 11 bench reps, 40.5 vertical leap (3rd), 11’ 3” broad jump (3rd), 7.00 3-cone drill (9th), 4.15 20-yard shuttle (6th), N/A 60-yard shuttle
Ryan Davis 5-9 7/8, 189, 30 7/8 arm, 9 2/8 hands, N/A 40-yard dash, 12 bench reps, 35.0 vertical leap, 10’ 4” broad jump (12th), 7.09 3-cone drill, 4.23 20-yard shuttle (14th), N/A 60-yard shuttle
Jarrett Stidham 6-2 3/8, 218, 32 arm, 9 1/8 hands, 4.81 40-yard dash (9th), 31.0 vertical leap (8th), 9’ 2” broad jump (12th), 7.28 3-cone drill (12th), 4.33 20-yard shuttle (8th), N/A 60-yard shuttle
Dontavius Russell 6-2 6/8, 319, 32 arm, 9 4/8 hands, 5.15 40-yard dash, 24 bench reps, N/A vertical leap, N/A broad jump, 7.81 3-cone drill, 4.77 20-yard shuttle, N/A 60-yard shuttle
Deshaun Davis 5-11 3/8, 234, 31 2/8 arm, 10 hands, N/A 40-yard dash, 25 bench reps (4th), 31.0 vertical, 9’ 3” broad jump, N/A 3-cone drill, 4.38 20-yard shuttle (14th), N/A 60-yard shuttle
