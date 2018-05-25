Luke Deal will end his recruitment on Friday.



The three-star tight end from Greenwood, S.C. will announce his commitment between 5:30-6:30 p.m. CT with his finalists being Auburn, Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State, Michigan and N.C. State.

“Once I commit, I’m done,” Deal said. "My recruitment will be shut off.”

Deal will reveal his decision during a private gathering for his teammates, family and fellow church members.

"I’m going to have my whole football team over, a couple of staff members and a lot of church members and family,” Deal said. “It’s going to be a good time. We’re going to eat and have the big reveal.”

Deal is making his decision after taking all five official visits in the spring, one each to Auburn, Notre Dame, Michigan, Ohio State and N.C. State. He also took numerous unofficial visits to Clemson.

Deal visited Auburn twice during the spring, including his official visit April 27-29.

“Auburn has a real family feel all around campus,” Deal said. “I love coach (Gus) Malzahn and their staff. It’s a real comfortable environment and about family.”