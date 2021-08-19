Deal: New offense 'refreshing' for tight ends

"He's an athlete," Deal said. "You saw that. He got a little higher than me, which kind of made me feel bad."

John Samuel Shenker got some air, as did Luke Deal. Leading the way wasn't one of the players, though. No, that was Brad Bedell, the Tigers' new tight ends coach.

AUBURN | One by one, Auburn tight ends took their turn catching a ball and then jumping over two tackling dummies onto a mat to soften their fall.

Don't get too down on yourself, Luke. That is a former first-team All-American and six-year offensive lineman doing that. It's part of the relationship that's building between Bedell and the tight end room. He's "lighthearted," per Deal, and brings the same energy he showed jumping over the would-be tacklers every day.

"It makes us comfortable to play with him and to learn from him," Deal said. "We end up learning a lot more because we have somebody that can sit there and have a conversation with you and talk X's and O's."

Yes, we're talking about the tight ends again, and for a good reason. Deal calls the new offense under Mike Bobo "refreshing" and that the tight end group is undoubtedly enjoying it. He credits Bedell with his growth at the position, spending a lot of individual time with Bedell going through drills. Deal, expected to be second on the depth chart behind Shenker when the Tigers start the season on Sept. 4, is as confident as ever playing the position.

"Definitely feel more comfortable," he said. It's a real comfortable feeling to be able to go out there and execute what you've been executing for so long."

While Bedell won't be able to go out there and produce himself, his impact is apparent. As a result, Deal is sure that he and his fellow tight ends are ready to take on a more prominent role in the offense.

"We're ready to accept the challenge," he said.