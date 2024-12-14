DB transfer 'made it a priority' to visit Auburn

When the transfer portal opened up, Auburn was an appealing destination for Georgia Tech transfer Taye Seymore. He knew that he had to make a visit. "I just feel like it had to be at the top of my list so I made it a priority to get up here," Seymore said. The Georgia Tech defensive back took an official visit to Auburn this week, arriving Friday and leaving Saturday morning. It was his first visit of the winter portal window, a common theme amongst portal visitors to Auburn.

Taye Seymore visited Auburn this week. (Photo by Robert Simmons | AP)

Seymore, who spent the last two seasons with Georgia Tech, recorded 49 career tackles with the Yellow Jackets, with 45 of those coming this past season. "It was a good visit," Seymore said of Auburn. "Coach (Charles) Kelly and Hugh Freeze, they came and welcomed me with warm arms, open arms. Gave me a visit around the facility, I like what I see. It’s a great environment I feel like, great campus." The 5-foot-11 safety had great conversations with Kelly, who would be his position coach if Seymore transferred to Auburn. "The talk me and Coach Kelly had, I feel like I could fit in well and I could fly around and be the athlete I feel like I am," Seymore said. "Great coach, I feel like he develops a lot of good guys into the league." What sticks out to him the most about Auburn? "How close everybody is," Seymore said. "I found out that everybody on the staff has been together for longer than at least four or five years, that feels like it plays a big role in this and you would want to be a part of a staff that’s been together for a while, all connected on one."