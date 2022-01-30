Davis' status as offensive coordinator in flux

Auburn offensive coordinator Austin Davis has indicated a desire to resign his position, multiple sources have confirmed to AuburnSports.com.

Still, the former NFL quarterback and Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach is scheduled to be in Auburn tomorrow to meet with head coach Bryan Harsin and members of the Tigers' coaching staff. One Auburn source on Sunday night said that Davis' Monday meeting could go in a couple different directions — with Davis perhaps offering a formal resignation or instead requesting a reprieve of sorts.

Attempts to reach Davis on Sunday night were unsuccessful.

Davis was with the Seahawks when hired by Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin in mid-December. The timing was odd; Seattle's final game wasn't until Jan. 9 and Davis all along vowed to finish the NFL season in Seattle.

Davis, 32, didn't participate in the Tigers' Junior Day recruiting event this past weekend. The Tigers nonetheless played host to several high-profile offensive recruits from the 2023 and 2024 classes, which made Davis' absence notable.

Sources on Sunday night indicated that Davis sent a text message to fellow staff members earlier in the day indicating that he no longer wished to serve as coordinator.