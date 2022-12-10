"Obviously, we tried lots of guards on Davis," Bruce Pearl said. "But he pretty much controlled it — he and Lomax controlled the tempo of the game."

The 2021-22 American Athletic Conference Player of the Year for SMU led Penny Hardaway's team with 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists, including some key baskets in the second half to hand No. 11 Auburn its first loss of the season, 82-73, on Saturday in State Farm Arena.

ATLANTA | Every time Auburn started to give Memphis trouble, Kendric Davis and the Tigers had an answer.

Davis entered the game averaging 17.4 points per game but outdid that with more than 10 minutes remaining. After hitting a three-pointer to put Memphis' advantage at 52-44, the senior put the Tigers up 60-50 with 11:18 to go. Guarded by Dylan Cardwell, Davis let the shot clock drain down and then used a move to get an opening and hit the jumper.

"He took advantage of the opportunities we gave him," K.D. Johnson said.

"Their best players played great," Pearl said. "We tried to not let their best players beat us and they did."

Auburn was out-muscled by the veteran Memphis team on the glass, getting out-rebounded 43-32, including allowing 14 offensive boards.

Trailing 38-32 at halftime, Auburn cut Memphis' lead to four on a Zep Jasper jumper at the 16:39 mark but never got any closer despite the pro-Auburn crowd trying to will the Tigers to momentum.

Penny Hardaway noticed the amount of Auburn fans in the arena.

"This was an NCAA tournament, second-round crowd — and it was all orange," the coach said.

K.D. Johnson and Wendell Green Jr. led the Tigers with 14 points apiece. Chris Moore added 12 points while Broome led the Tigers with six rebounds and had 11 points.

Auburn returns to the court on Wednesday, Dec. 14, as the Tigers host Georgia State at 7 p.m. CT in Neville Arena.