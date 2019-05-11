Auburn improves to 30-20 overall and 13-13 in the SEC while Georgia falls to 38-14 and 17-9.

Davis singled down the left field line to score Judd Ward from third in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Auburn a 4-3 walk-off win over No. 7 Georgia Saturday afternoon at Plainsman Park.

AUBURN | Auburn was in desperate need of a clutch hit and Conor Davis finally delivered.

Ward got the rally started with a one-out single and then went to third on a single by Ryan Bliss. Davis drove a 1-1 pitch from Cole Wilcox down the left field line to even the series at a game apiece.

The rubber game of the series and game two of the doubleheader will start at approximately 4 p.m. CT on SECN+.

Cody Greenhill (2-2) earned the win holding the Bulldogs to one hit over the final 4.0 innings. He struck out five and issued one walk on 48 pitches.

After missing his last start with a sore shoulder, Tanner Burns (5-3) held Georgia to three runs on six hits in 5.2 innings. He struck out four and didn’t issue a walk on 97 pitches.

Burns left the game with AU leading 3-2 and a runner on first and two outs in the sixth. John Cable doubled off relief pitcher Elliott Anderson to bring home the runner and tie the game.

Auburn scored a run in the second on a Will Holland solo home run over the right field wall, his sixth of the season.

The Tigers added two more in the fourth as Bliss led off with a single, moved to second on a walk by Davis and both runners advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Matt Scheffler. Bliss scored on a Holland bloop single and Davis on a groundout by Rankin Woley.

Holland was 3 of 4 with two RBI, Ryan Bliss 2 of 5 with a run scored and Davis 1 of 4 with one run scored and one RBI.