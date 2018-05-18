“I’m excited about the opportunity to be able to coach Jamel as well as Javaris. I’m expecting big seasons from those two.”

“I’ll tell you what, they showed that they’re experienced,” Woodson said. “They’ve got a really good understanding of what we’re looking for from a scheme standpoint and also from a technique standpoint. Those guys were consistent from day one to the end of the spring as far as coming out with the right work ethic to set the tone for the younger guys to be able to know what it’s like to be a pro.

Davis was used as a backup cornerback and nickel (star) last season, leading the team with two interceptions. He worked at both positions during spring drills, starting at nickel in the A-Day game with Dean and Noah Igbinoghene at cornerback.

“He did a really good job of transitioning and playing some star in our defense,” Woodson said. “He’s a guy that is flexible. We can put him at the star one play and the very next play he could go to corner.

“He gives us some flexibility because Jordyn Peters was banged up a little bit this spring and didn’t get a chance to get as many reps as we would like. We were able to just develop some more depth at the star position by putting J.D. there. It’s going to benefit us in the long run.”

Dean was second on the team with eight pass breakups last season. At 6-foot-2 and 208 pounds, Dean has the length and athleticism that could make him a coveted asset on the next level.

“He’s got the size and speed. He’s fast. He’s twitchy. He’s physical,” Woodson said. “For him, the key is to get better but as far as the tools, he’s a prototype guy. We’re expecting a big year out of him.”

Auburn opens the season Sept. 1 against Washington in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.