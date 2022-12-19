Reed, 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, spent much of his official visit last weekend with new defensive coordinator Ron Roberts and defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett.

Just a few weeks later, the talented defensive lineman from Carver in Columbus, Ga., is fully invested in Freeze and his new Auburn coaching staff.

AUBURN | Darron Reed flipped from LSU to Auburn two days before Hugh Freeze was hired.

“Oh, I like him,” said Reed of Roberts. “I talked to him a lot. Really, all weekend. He sat with me all weekend. We talked about the defense and all that, We’re all be playing at and all that.”

Garrett, who Freeze brought from Liberty, was one of the first coaches to reach out to Reed from the new staff.

“The first time he hit me up, we had a great conversation. Not even on a football level — outside of football, just talking to get to know each other. He’s a great dude,” said Reed.

Reed said Auburn’s plan is to play him at different positions along the defensive line including end and potentially noseguard.

“Four-tech, 5, nose, everywhere. It just depends on the team we play,” said Reed.