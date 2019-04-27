The New York Giants offense just got faster.

Auburn wide receiver Darius Slayton was just selected by the Giants in the fifth round, No. 171 overall. Slayton became the third Auburn player to be taken in the 2019 NFL Draft after Jamel Dean and Jarrett Stidham.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound wide receiver impressed NFL teams with his offseason workouts at the Combine and Auburn's Pro Day. Slayton had one of the fastest 40 times among wide receivers with a 4.39-second run. His 40.5-inch vertical leap stood out at the Combine, as well.

On the field, Slayton was productive. He ended his final season on the Plains with 35 catches for 670 yards and five touchdowns. That wasn't a major uptick from his redshirt sophomore season when he hauled in 29 receptions for 643 yards and five scores.

Slayton replenishes a New York receiving corps that lost Odell Beckham this offseason.