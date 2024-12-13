Daniels 'definitely comfortable' with Auburn

"Definitely a blessing to have people here that still want you even though you didn’t choose to come here the first time," Daniels said. "It’s a blessing to have another opportunity and another blessing to be wanted, as well."

One year later, Daniels is back in the transfer portal, and once again, Auburn came calling. Daniels made Auburn his first stop this go-around, as the transfer wide receiver visited the Plains Thursday and Friday.

When CJ Daniels hit the portal from Liberty last year, Auburn reached out.

Daniels arrived on campus Thursday night and spent all of Friday with the coaching staff, one that he's familiar with from his days at Liberty.

"It was pretty good," Daniels said. "Lots of familiar faces, so definitely comfortable walking in the building."

The message hasn't changed from the staff, either.

"Come to Auburn," Daniels said. "It’s simple as that."

Auburn's leading receiver from this season was a transfer, as the Tigers brought in KeAndre Lambert-Smith from Penn State. Is seeing someone with that kind of immediate impact a big deal?

"It definitely is, I’ve been a part of this system, too," Daniels said. "I know from experience how explosive of an offense they can be as well, so I’m very familiar with everything here."

Daniels spent four seasons at Liberty, three of which were under Hugh Freeze, before transferring to LSU last season. In one season with LSU, Daniels hauled in 42 receptions for 480 yards. One thing of note is that Auburn is currently seeking to add two quarterbacks from the transfer portal.

One target, Jackson Arnold, was on campus for an official visit at the same time as Daniels.

"I spoke to him a few times, we ran by each other a couple times," Daniels said. "He seems like a good dude."

Having the right quarterback is important for Daniels in his decision.

"Point blank period," Daniels said. "You can’t go nowhere without a quarterback, so that’s definitely gonna be a big factor."